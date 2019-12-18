Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mattoon 73, Shelbyville 41

At St. Elmo Holiday Tournament

St. Elmo/Brownstown 81, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newton 51, Bridgeport Red Hill 19

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

St. Elmo Holiday Tournament

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:45 p.m.

Game 4: South Central vs. Ramsey, 7:15 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Palestine-Hutsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Pleasant Plains at Maroa-Forsyth, 7;30 p.m.

Robinson at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Bluford Webber, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Southeast at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Urbana University High, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

