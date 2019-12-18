HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mattoon 73, Shelbyville 41
At St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
St. Elmo/Brownstown 81, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newton 51, Bridgeport Red Hill 19
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.
St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:45 p.m.
Game 4: South Central vs. Ramsey, 7:15 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Palestine-Hutsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at Newton, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
Flora at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Pleasant Plains at Maroa-Forsyth, 7;30 p.m.
Robinson at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Bluford Webber, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Southeast at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Urbana University High, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.