High school
Basketball
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLLS
BOYS
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) (6) 5-0 60
2. Whitney Young 1-1 53
3. Simeon 1-0 45
4. Stevenson 4-0 34
5. Collinsville 4-0 29
6. Evanston Township 4-0 22
(tie) Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3-1 22
8. Curie 1-0 21
9. Lincoln Park 3-1 13
10. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-1 10
Others receiving votes: Rockford East 7. Harvey Thornton 6. O'Fallon 5. Bolingbrook 4. Mundelein 3. Normal Community 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Morgan Park (4) 2-1 67
2. Bogan (3) 6-0 64
3. Niles Notre Dame 5-0 47
4. East St. Louis 1-1 40
5. Peoria Manual 3-1 31
6. Hillcrest 2-2 24
7. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3-0 22
8. Rock Island 3-1 17
9. DePaul College Prep 4-1 16
10. Kankakee 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 13. Peoria Notre Dame 11. Fenwick 10. Geneseo 6. Carbondale 5. St. Rita 3. Springfield Southeast 3. Danville 2. Oak Forest 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Orr (4) 1-0 48
2. Pinckneyville (1) 2-0 46
3. Nashville 2-0 41
4. Corliss 1-0 25
(tie) Dunbar 4-0 25
6. Teutopolis 3-1 23
7. Breese Mater Dei 3-1 22
8. Normal University (1) 2-2 14
(tie) Marshall 5-0 14
10. Sterling Newman 5-0 12
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 7. Hall 6. Rock Falls 6. Winnebago 5. Fairfield 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 3. Piasa Southwestern 3. Pleasant Plains 2. Oregon 2. Anna-Jonesboro 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Central A&M (6) 0-0 66
2. Effingham St. Anthony 5-0 46
3. Winchester West Central 4-0 27
(tie) Quest Academy 4-0 27
5. Elmwood 5-0 26
6. Yorkville Christian 3-0 23
7. Okawville (1) 1-0 21
8. Casey-Westfield 3-1 20
9. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3-2 18
10. Payson Seymour 5-0 16
Others receiving votes: Woodlawn 14. Goreville 14. Madison 9. Brimfield 7. Lanark Eastland 7. East Dubuque 7. Leo 6. Aurora Christian 5. Cissna Park 5. Champaign St. Thomas More 4. St. Anne 4. Nokomis 4. Annawan 3. Lena-Winslow 2. Providence-St. Mel 2. Athens 1. Gardner-South Wilmington 1.
GIRLS
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Maine West (4) 7-0 40
2. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-1 28
3. Marist 4-0 22
4. Edwardsville 6-0 20
5. Benet 6-0 18
6. Fremd 4-0 16
7. Lincoln Way West 0-2 14
8. Whitney Young 0-0 12
9. Thornwood 4-1 9
10. Geneva 5-0 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 7. Mother McAuley 6. Hersey 5. Lincoln-Way East 4. Moline 3. Argo 3. Lake Park 2. Normal West 2. Dundee-Crown 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Morton (4) 5-0 40
2. Kankakee 7-0 29
3. Rich South 7-0 26
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 6-0 23
5. Montini 6-0 18
6. Richwoods 3-3 14
7. Peoria Central 5-1 12
8. Nazareth 4-1 11
9. Burlington Central 5-1 10
10. Glenbard South 2-2 8
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7. Sandwich 4. Rock Island 4. Geneseo 4. Washington 2. Rockford Boylan 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Chicago Marshall (5) 2-1 50
2. Teutopolis 5-1 41
3. Carterville 6-1 32
4. Lisle 7-0 24
5. Riverdale 4-0 16
6. Harrisburg 7-0 14
7. Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 6-0 13
8. Walther Christian 4-1 12
9. Sullivan 4-1 11
10. Piasa Southwestern 7-0 10
(tie) Rock Falls 6-0 10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7. Monmouth-Roseville 7. Knoxville 6. Illini West (Carthage) 6. Watseka 5. Fairbury Prairie Central 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Tolono Unity 1. Hamilton County 1. Eureka 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Lanark Eastland (3) 7-0 56
2. Lewistown (3) 7-0 48
3. Amboy 6-0 37
4. Aquin 7-0 29
5. Illini Bluffs 5-1 24
6. Marissa 5-0 23
(tie) Jacksonville Routt 8-0 23
8. Altamont 6-0 21
9. Gardner-South Wilmington 6-0 20
10. Shiloh 4-1 12
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 11. Goreville 10. Hope 4. Concord Triopia 4. Brimfield 4. Stockton 2. Dakota 1. Colfax Ridgeview 1.
MILLIKIN
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Elmhurst 85, Millikin 60
WRESTLING
Millikin 41, Lincoln College 12
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Bluford Webber at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Martinsville at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Palestine-Hutsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Paris at Newton, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Robinson at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
Roxana at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Virden North Mac, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Argenta-Oreana, Maroa-Forsyth at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
Monticello, Taylorville at Clinton, 6 p.m.