Monday's schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
Decatur Christian at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament at Meridian
Game 1: Central A&M vs. Sangamon Valley, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Warrensburg-Latham vs. Cerro Gordo, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Normal Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Decatur Christian at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Manito Midwest Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Newton at Albion Edwards County, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Metro-East Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Williamsville, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
NOTE: To see full results of high school and Millikin sports submitted to the Herald & Review, go to hrpreps.com.