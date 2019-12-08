Local
Monday's schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Decatur Christian at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County Tournament at Meridian

Game 1: Central A&M vs. Sangamon Valley, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Warrensburg-Latham vs. Cerro Gordo, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Normal Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Champaign Central at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

Decatur Christian at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Manito Midwest Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Newton at Albion Edwards County, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Metro-East Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Williamsville, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: To see full results of high school and Millikin sports submitted to the Herald & Review, go to hrpreps.com.

