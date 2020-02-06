Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Elmo/Brownstown 74, Sandoval 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MacArthur 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin 38

Cerro Gordo-Bement 36, Cumberland 34

Newton 60, Casey-Westfield 34

Urbana University High 44, Eisenhower 35

Altamont 62, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 33

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 42, Athens 28

Brownstown/St. Elmo 67, Effingham St. Anthony 56

Neoga 58, Dieterich 47

Pana 60, Vandalia 28

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Central A&M

Cerro Gordo-Bement at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas Tri-County at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Litchfield at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Robinson at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Lutheran at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Mulberry Grove, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomington Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Paris at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

