HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Elmo/Brownstown 74, Sandoval 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MacArthur 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin 38
Cerro Gordo-Bement 36, Cumberland 34
Newton 60, Casey-Westfield 34
Urbana University High 44, Eisenhower 35
Altamont 62, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 33
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 42, Athens 28
Brownstown/St. Elmo 67, Effingham St. Anthony 56
Neoga 58, Dieterich 47
Pana 60, Vandalia 28
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Central A&M
Cerro Gordo-Bement at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Dieterich at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Flora at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas Tri-County at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrenceville at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
Litchfield at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Robinson at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Lutheran at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Mulberry Grove, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomington Central Catholic at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Paris at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.