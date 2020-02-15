Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Okaw Valley 57, Sangamon Valley 27

Mount Pulaski 73, Manito Midwest Central 60

Neoga 55, Ramsey 28

Arcola 53, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48

Maroa-Forsyth 63, Argenta-Oreana 38

Monticello 47, St. Teresa 44

Stanford Olympia 46, Clinton 42

Lincoln 82, Charleston 40

Cumberland 57, LSA 51

At Teutopolis Wooden Shoe Shootout

Centralia 64, Robinson 54

Effingham St. Anthony 50, Central A&M 49

Teutopolis 54, Jerseyville 42

Effingham 63, PBL 38

At Altamont Shootout

St. Elmo/Brownstown 56, Shelbyville 52

Dieterich 65, Mulberry Grove 14

Tuscola 53, Altamont 50, OT

North Clay/Clay City 79, Meridian 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olney Richland County 53, Effingham 42

Lincoln 50, Taylorville 33

At ACSI Midwest Regional

Grace Christian 42, Arthur Christian 36

WRESTLING

Class 1A

Vandalia Sectional

106 -- 1. Jarek Wehrle (Vandalia), 3. Calvin Miller (Shelbyville)

113 -- 4. Owen Miller (Vandalia)

120 -- 4. Cutter Prater (Vandalia)

126 -- 2. Tristin Garrett (Mount Zion)

132 -- 3. Austin McConaha (Monticello)

138 -- 1. Ethan O'Linc (Monticello), 2. Rayce Zike (Cumberland), 4. Ryan Kaiser (Vandalia)

145 -- 2. Jeff Hermann (Robinson), 4. Joe Perry (Effingham)

152 -- 1. Lukas Eagle (Mount Zion), 3. Michael Carpenter (Cumberland), 4. Bradyn Kaiser (Vandalia)

160 -- 3. Makail Stanley (Argenta-Oreana), 4. Iysten Syfert (Cumberland)

195 -- 3. Gavin Mouser (Vandalia)

220 -- 1. Adam Maxwell (Warrensburg-Latham)

285 -- 1. Anthony Enlow (Vandalia), 4. Skyler Sutton (Olney Richland County)

Class 2A

Mascoutah Sectional

106 -- 3. Brady Foster (Mattoon)

120 -- 3. Rick Wright (Mattoon), 4. Cameron Lee (MacArthur)

126 -- 3. Trey Pearcy (Charleston)

132 -- 2. Kiefer Duncan (Mattoon), 4. Trevor Bree (Lincoln)

138 -- 4. Jeremiah Jones (Mattoon)

145 -- 1. Billy Tucker (MacArthur), 2. Austin O'Donoghue (Lincoln)

MILLIKIN

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Millikin 82, Elmhurst 62

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Elmhurst 87, Millikin 75

BASEBALL

Hendrix 8, Millikin 1

Hendrix 8, Millikin 7

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olney Richland County at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional

St. Teresa vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham vs. Catlin Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield Sectional

Tri-County/Shiloh vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 6 p.m.

Central A&M vs. Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Paris Sectional

Teutopolis vs. Maroa Regional winner, 6 p.m.

Decatur (MacArthur) Regional

(8) Eisenhower vs. (9) Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Olney (Richland County) Regional

(1) Olney Richland County vs. (7) Charleston, 6 p.m.

(4) Mount Vernon vs. (5) Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

