HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Okaw Valley 57, Sangamon Valley 27
Mount Pulaski 73, Manito Midwest Central 60
Neoga 55, Ramsey 28
Arcola 53, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Argenta-Oreana 38
Monticello 47, St. Teresa 44
Stanford Olympia 46, Clinton 42
Lincoln 82, Charleston 40
Cumberland 57, LSA 51
At Teutopolis Wooden Shoe Shootout
Centralia 64, Robinson 54
Effingham St. Anthony 50, Central A&M 49
Teutopolis 54, Jerseyville 42
Effingham 63, PBL 38
At Altamont Shootout
St. Elmo/Brownstown 56, Shelbyville 52
Dieterich 65, Mulberry Grove 14
Tuscola 53, Altamont 50, OT
North Clay/Clay City 79, Meridian 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Olney Richland County 53, Effingham 42
Lincoln 50, Taylorville 33
At ACSI Midwest Regional
Grace Christian 42, Arthur Christian 36
WRESTLING
Class 1A
Vandalia Sectional
106 -- 1. Jarek Wehrle (Vandalia), 3. Calvin Miller (Shelbyville)
113 -- 4. Owen Miller (Vandalia)
120 -- 4. Cutter Prater (Vandalia)
126 -- 2. Tristin Garrett (Mount Zion)
132 -- 3. Austin McConaha (Monticello)
138 -- 1. Ethan O'Linc (Monticello), 2. Rayce Zike (Cumberland), 4. Ryan Kaiser (Vandalia)
145 -- 2. Jeff Hermann (Robinson), 4. Joe Perry (Effingham)
152 -- 1. Lukas Eagle (Mount Zion), 3. Michael Carpenter (Cumberland), 4. Bradyn Kaiser (Vandalia)
160 -- 3. Makail Stanley (Argenta-Oreana), 4. Iysten Syfert (Cumberland)
195 -- 3. Gavin Mouser (Vandalia)
220 -- 1. Adam Maxwell (Warrensburg-Latham)
285 -- 1. Anthony Enlow (Vandalia), 4. Skyler Sutton (Olney Richland County)
Class 2A
Mascoutah Sectional
106 -- 3. Brady Foster (Mattoon)
120 -- 3. Rick Wright (Mattoon), 4. Cameron Lee (MacArthur)
126 -- 3. Trey Pearcy (Charleston)
132 -- 2. Kiefer Duncan (Mattoon), 4. Trevor Bree (Lincoln)
138 -- 4. Jeremiah Jones (Mattoon)
145 -- 1. Billy Tucker (MacArthur), 2. Austin O'Donoghue (Lincoln)
MILLIKIN
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Millikin 82, Elmhurst 62
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Elmhurst 87, Millikin 75
BASEBALL
Hendrix 8, Millikin 1
Hendrix 8, Millikin 7
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Olney Richland County at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional
St. Teresa vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham vs. Catlin Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield Sectional
Tri-County/Shiloh vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 6 p.m.
Central A&M vs. Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Paris Sectional
Teutopolis vs. Maroa Regional winner, 6 p.m.
Decatur (MacArthur) Regional
(8) Eisenhower vs. (9) Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Olney (Richland County) Regional
(1) Olney Richland County vs. (7) Charleston, 6 p.m.
(4) Mount Vernon vs. (5) Effingham, 7:30 p.m.