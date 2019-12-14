Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Teresa 67, Argenta-Oreana 21

Champaign Centennial 62, Mount Zion 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central A&M 47, Mount Zion 47

Mount Carmel 51, Newton 46

Nokomis 33, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly-South County 31

Clinton 55, Pana 48

Lincoln 67, Rantoul 27

Mattoon 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 23

Springfield 62, Eisenhower 38

Heyworth 39, Cerro Gordo-Bement 30

WRESTLING

Monticello 48, Aledo Mercer County 30

Orion 44, Monticello 30

Monticello 42, Belleville Althoff Catholic 36

At Bloomington Super Duals

Mattoon 45, Mascoutah 36

Mattoon 37, Pekin 31

Mattoon 44, Collinsville 22

Mattoon 41, Bloomington 36

At Vandalia Quad

Vandalia 69, Olney Richland County 12

Vandalia 49, LeRoy 25

Vandalia 46, Fithian Oakwood 17

MILLIKIN

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Carroll 70, Millikin 63

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Carroll 62, Millikin 59

WRESTLING

Loras 29, Millikin 10

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Monday, Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Champaign Judah Christian at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Decatur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

DeLand-Weldon at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Martinsville at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Newton at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Carlinville, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Woodlawn, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Raymond Lincolnwood, 7:30 p.m.

Urbana University High at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

MILLIKIN

Men’s Basketball at Blackburn, 2 p.m.

 

