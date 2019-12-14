HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Teresa 67, Argenta-Oreana 21
Champaign Centennial 62, Mount Zion 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central A&M 47, Mount Zion 47
Mount Carmel 51, Newton 46
Nokomis 33, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly-South County 31
Clinton 55, Pana 48
Lincoln 67, Rantoul 27
Mattoon 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 23
Springfield 62, Eisenhower 38
Heyworth 39, Cerro Gordo-Bement 30
WRESTLING
Monticello 48, Aledo Mercer County 30
Orion 44, Monticello 30
Monticello 42, Belleville Althoff Catholic 36
At Bloomington Super Duals
Mattoon 45, Mascoutah 36
Mattoon 37, Pekin 31
Mattoon 44, Collinsville 22
Mattoon 41, Bloomington 36
At Vandalia Quad
Vandalia 69, Olney Richland County 12
Vandalia 49, LeRoy 25
Vandalia 46, Fithian Oakwood 17
MILLIKIN
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Carroll 70, Millikin 63
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Carroll 62, Millikin 59
WRESTLING
Loras 29, Millikin 10
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Champaign Judah Christian at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Hillsboro at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Decatur Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
DeLand-Weldon at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Flora at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Martinsville at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Newton at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Carlinville, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Woodlawn, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Raymond Lincolnwood, 7:30 p.m.
Urbana University High at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
MILLIKIN
Men’s Basketball at Blackburn, 2 p.m.