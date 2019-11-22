HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Salem Thanksgiving Tournament
Teutopolis 63, Salem 48
LOCAL SPORTS
BOWLING HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Women -- Mary Patel had women's high game 275-672. Chelsie Finch had women's high series 248-731. Mandie Dietz 237-687. Tammy Jones 661. Trisha Swartz 232-655. Laura Stone 248-638. Trinity Bush 233-637. Amber Boone 247-635. Taylor Bird 213-627. Haley O'Neil 218-625. Annette Topps 257-612. Kendra Griffin 256-599. Connie Sargeant 213-599. Cynthia Howell 204-598. Dawn Jones 224-587. Tricia Queen 579. Diane McGee 226-575. Autumn Christy 221-574. Haley Scribner 215-574. Lauren Christianson 215-568. Cassie Walden 561. Sandra Hector 233. Connie Hagenmeyer 204. Nyssa Miller 202. Chris Brewer 200.
Men -- Bruce Drake had men's high game 279. Travis Dudley had men's high series 268-765. James Heckwine 277-748. Kevin Wiseman 726. Chris O'Neil 707. Ken Wilkin 258-702. AJ Berry 701. Pat Hagenmeyer 700. Adam Mackey 267-696. Justin Hampton 696. Josh Bright 695. Brendon Kuhns 269-693. Chris Allen 278-691. Gabe Howell 253-691. Frank Bilyeu 259-690. Brandon Bond 256-690. Steve Shae 686. Kevin Besser 268-685. Larry Larsen 268-684. Kyle Atchason 255-683. Rob Baser 683. Ben McCoy 277. Britt Sturgeon 277. Clayton Griffin 275. Doug Collier 268. Brandon Roberts 266. Jason Moore 265. Phil Barry 261. Jeff Belcher 258. Steve Clary 258. Garrett Howard 257. Mike Chesser 256. Brian Carter 255. Keith Ferre 255. Ken Bean 253. Jeff Heinz 248. Kelly Holmes 248. Mike Sorrentino 248.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charleston, Eisenhower at Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
Lincoln at Bartonville Limestone Tournament
Mount Pulaski, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Clinton Turkey Tussle
Nokomis at Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament
Shelbyville at Carlinville Round Robin
St. Teresa at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 10 a.m.
Teutopolis at Salem Thanksgiving Tournament
Pana Thanksgiving Tournament
Okaw Valley vs. Athens, 10 a.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. Central A&M, 10 a.m.
Mattoon vs. Centralia Christ our Rock Lutheran, 11:30 a.m.
Williamsville vs. Pana, 11:30 a.m.
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Okaw Valley, 3 p.m.
Mattoon vs. Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. Williamsville, 6 p.m.
Pana vs. Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
People’s Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville
Mount Zion vs. Bethalto Civic Memorial, 10 a.m.
Hillsboro vs. Rochester, 11:30 a.m. (so)
Taylorville vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Hillsboro, 5 p.m. (so)
Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Taylorville, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester vs. Mount Zion, 8 p.m.
MILLIKIN
Swimming at University of Chicago Phoenix Fall Classic
Wrestling at Olivet (MI) Comet Duals, 11:30 a.m. (ET)
Cross Country at NCAA DIII Championships in Louisville, Ky.
Men’s Basketball at Illinois College, 5 p.m.