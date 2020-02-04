Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcola 68, Farmer City Blue Ridge 49

Pana 62, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 46

Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Moweaqua

Central A&M 90, Meridian 67

St. Teresa 56, Tuscola 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marshall 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35

MILLIKIN

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Millikin def. Rockford 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Feb. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Central A&M

Thursday, Feb. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Elmo/Brownstown at Sandoval, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

Kincaid South Fork at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Springfield Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Stanford Olympia, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Mason City Illini Central, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Normal University High at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Robinson at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Wayne City, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

