HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcola 68, Farmer City Blue Ridge 49
Pana 62, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 46
Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Moweaqua
Central A&M 90, Meridian 67
St. Teresa 56, Tuscola 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marshall 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35
MILLIKIN
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Millikin def. Rockford 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Feb. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Central A&M
Thursday, Feb. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Sandoval, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.
Kincaid South Fork at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Springfield Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Stanford Olympia, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Mason City Illini Central, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Normal University High at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Robinson at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Wayne City, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.