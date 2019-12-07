HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscola 61, Okaw Valley 58
St. Teresa 56, Judah Christian 45
Casey-Westfield 63, Mount Pulaski 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MacArthur 42, Normal U-High 31
Rochester 53, Eisenhower 42
Mattoon 56, Marshall 37
Mount Zion 62, Pana 56
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 62, Pawnee 12
Altamont 75, Tri-County 67
North Mac 40, Nokomis 32
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Decatur Christian at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament at Meridian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Normal Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Martinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Decatur Christian at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Manito Midwest Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Newton at Albion Edwards County, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Metro-East Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Williamsville, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.