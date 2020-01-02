Local
UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at LeRoy, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian Holiday Classic

Charleston at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne City at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsville at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian Holiday Classic

Louisville North Clay Shootout

Okaw Valley at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Argenta-Oreana Bomber Blast-Off, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian Holiday Classic

Breese Mater Dei at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Dieterich, Ramsey, St. Elmo/Brownstown at Midland Trail vs. National Trail at Louisville North Clay

Cumberland at Neoga, 2:30 p.m.

Evansville Harrison at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Monticello, 2:30 p.m.

Pana at Carlyle, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Newton, 3:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville Shootout, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian Holiday Classic

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 10 a.m.

El Paso-Gridley at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.

Monticello at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Shelbyville, 2:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eisenhower, MacArthur at Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic, 9 a.m.

Lincoln at Morton Invitational, 9 a.m.

