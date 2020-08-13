You have permission to edit this article.
Local
Red Tail Run 18 Hole Thursday Ladies' Golf League

Aug. 13

Low Gross

Flight A: Tammy Davis, 83

Flight B: Peggy Fisher, 88

Flight C: Michelle Nurnberger, 98

Low Net

Flight A: Jan Devore, 74

Flight B: JoAnn Swansen, 70

Flight C: Joanne McCarthy, 72

Play of Day

Flight A: Carla Sloan, 42

Flight B: France Faber, 37

Flight C: Lynn Kowzic & Jody Ellis, 40

Hickory Point Wednesday Ladies' 18-Hole League

August 12

Low Gross

A Flight: Tammy Davis, 80

B Flight: Frances Faber, 87

C Flight: Jody Ellis, 96

Low Net

A Flight: Peggy Fisher, 72

B Flight: Sandy Pelinski, 73

C Flight: Joyce Fearheiley, 65

Play of Day

A Flight: Jan Devore & Trish Spinner, 16

B Flight: Kathy Hodge & Karen Woods, 16

C Flight: Sandy Fisher, 16

Hole in one

Randy Cannaday had a hole-in-one on the 143-yard 16th hole, using a 8-iron. Witness was Dan McGuire.

