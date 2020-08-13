Red Tail Run 18 Hole Thursday Ladies' Golf League
Aug. 13
Low Gross
Flight A: Tammy Davis, 83
Flight B: Peggy Fisher, 88
Flight C: Michelle Nurnberger, 98
Low Net
Flight A: Jan Devore, 74
Flight B: JoAnn Swansen, 70
Flight C: Joanne McCarthy, 72
Play of Day
Flight A: Carla Sloan, 42
Flight B: France Faber, 37
Flight C: Lynn Kowzic & Jody Ellis, 40
Hickory Point Wednesday Ladies' 18-Hole League
August 12
Low Gross
A Flight: Tammy Davis, 80
B Flight: Frances Faber, 87
C Flight: Jody Ellis, 96
Low Net
A Flight: Peggy Fisher, 72
B Flight: Sandy Pelinski, 73
C Flight: Joyce Fearheiley, 65
Play of Day
A Flight: Jan Devore & Trish Spinner, 16
B Flight: Kathy Hodge & Karen Woods, 16
C Flight: Sandy Fisher, 16
Hole in one
Randy Cannaday had a hole-in-one on the 143-yard 16th hole, using a 8-iron. Witness was Dan McGuire.
