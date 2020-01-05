Local
Monday's schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albion Edwards County at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Christian at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Champaign Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Decatur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsville at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County Tournament at Central A&M

Game 1: St. Teresa vs. Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Maroa-Forsyth vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

