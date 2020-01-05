Monday's schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albion Edwards County at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Newton, 7:30 p.m.
Flora at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Champaign Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Decatur Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsville at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament at Central A&M
Game 1: St. Teresa vs. Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Maroa-Forsyth vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.