HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monticello 55, Auburn 44
Mount Pulaski 54, Clinton 40
Arcola 56, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48
Tuscola 70, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 38
Lawrenceville 74, Oblong 45
Lincoln 70, Mattoon 52
Mahomet-Seymour 67, Mount Zion 49
Normal University High 75, MacArthur 55
Mount Carmel 51, Robinson 41
Pana 63, Shelbyville 37
Casey-Westfield 63, Cumberland 48
Eisenhower 51, Rochester 42
Effingham 58, Olney Richland County 39
At Macon County Tournament at Meridian
Meridian 80, Argenta-Oreana 35
St. Teresa 55, Maroa-Forsyth 43
WRESTLING
Mattoon 58, Olney Richland County 21
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Dec. 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Macon County Tournament at Meridian
WRESTLING
Charleston, MacArthur, Eisenhower, Warrensburg-Latham at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.
LOCAL SPORTS
BOWLING HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Women -- Chelsie Finch had women's high game and series 267-719. Kendra Griffin 237-689. Haley O'Neil 234-671. Trinity Bush 227-659. Cassie Walden 237-646. Cynthia Howell 231-646. Hanna Moore 258-641. Connie Sargeant 226-632. Vonna Mears 234-630. Mary Patel 246-626. Taylor Bird 234-624. Tammy Jones 230-610. Crystal Madrigal 589. Annette Topps 224-577. Cathy Redding 219-574. Cassidy Walters 202-556. Pam Musser 226-554. Lauren Christianson 222-552. Trisha Swartz 207-547. Debbie Santee 211-546. Betty Montgomery 541. Dawn Jones 539. Pat Bryant 539. Alyssa Bird 223. Darlene Fonville 202. Laura Stone 202.
Men -- Travis Dudley had men's high game 300-753. Tim Kuhns had men's high series 290-786. Mike Chesser 277-750. Britt Sturgeon 278-748. Chris O'Neil 268-744. Rob Baser 258-740. Tom Adcock 258-733. Kyle Holliday 258-732. Phil Sturgeon 256-731. Steve Shae 267-730. Keith Ferre 254-721. Ken Wilkin 257-702. Adam Moore 700. Jason Queen 257-696. Jacob Field 258-687. Bud Eaton 685. Tom Hector 257-684. Mitch Aubert 676. Steve Clary 265-675. Larry Porter 256-675. Chad Vandolah 279. Dustin Newton 277. Tony INcarnato 269. Gabe Howell 268. Mel Lingafelter 268. Doug Incarnato 267. B randon Roberts 266. Jeff Kastl 266. Jim Horve 266. Kelly Ewing 266. Jason Howard 265. Mike Hudson 265. Wayne Lingafelter 257. Gary Palas 256. Scott Bird 256. Jim Taylor 255. Mike Newberry 255. Gary Wright 254. Ken Bean 252.
ICE HOCKEY
From Friday
DECATUR BLAZE 4, MOTOR CITY HOCKEY CLUB 1
Blaze goals: Walker Smith 2, Sam Aube, Carter Smith, assists: TJ Dougan, Aube. Goalie Cooper Stewart had 17 saves.
From Saturday
DECATUR BLAZE 10, MOTOR CITY HOCKEY CLUB 1
Blaze goals: W. Smith 3, C. Smith 2, Auston Floyd 2, Dougan, Alexander Randall, Angus Neeley, assists: W. Smith 3, Dougan 3, C. Smith, Randall 2, Jacob Gerber 3, Mario Lorusso 2. Goalie Gabriel Boulanger had 20 saves.
From Sunday
DECATUR BLAZE 6, MOTOR CITY HOCKEY CLUB 1
Blaze goals: Dougan, Lorusso 2, Cody Wilson, W. Smith, Devon Campbell, assists: Wilson 2, W. Smith, Gerber. Goalie Trey Dill had 24 saves.