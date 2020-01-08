Local
Wednesday's results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mahomet-Seymour 60, Taylorville 41

Macon County Tournament

Warrensurg-Latham 46, Argenta-Oreana 27

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Millikin 74, North Central 53

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Millikin 69 North Park 64

Thursday's schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Downs Tri-Valley at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Champaign Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Downs Tri-Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Normal University High, 7:30 p.m.

Gillespie at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Fairbury Prairie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Petersburg PORTA, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Alton Marquette Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Flora, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Salem at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Staunton at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County Tournament at Central A&M

Game 7: St. Teresa vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: To see full results of high school and Millikin sports submitted to the Herald & Review, go to hrpreps.com.

