HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Olney Richland County 67, Casey-Westfield 23
Brownstown/St. Elmo 58, Wayne City 39
Central A&M 59, Pawnee 9
Pana 69, Neoga 34
St. Teresa 81, Mount Pulaski 32
Rantoul 51, Monticello 50
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 62, Okaw Valley 34
Arthur Christian 59, Urbana University High 20
Altamont 63, Oblong 13
LOCAL SPORTS
BOWLING HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Women -- Cassie Walden had women's high game 269-630. Taylor Bird had women's high series 267-733. Chelsie Finch 255-728. Cynthia Howell 258-700. Kendra Griffin 243-657. Cassidy Walters 223-640. Hanna Moore 224-608. Mandie Dietz 257-611. Haley Scribner 213-603. Diane McGee 211-596. Debbie Santee 224-582. Trisha Swartz 208-580. Mary Patel 201-577. Haley O'Neil 211-569. Lauran Christiason 221-563. Rebecca Bush 561. Betty Montgomery 201-546. Diana Jackson 203-544. Heather Steele 206. Dawn Jones 201.
Men -- Sean Holmes had men's high game 300-713. Doug Incarnato tied for men's high game 300-712. Chris Allen had men's high series 277-760. Tom Adcock 287-749. Bryan Hott 288-721. Larry Larsen 255-718. Garrett Howard 257-715. Pat Hilligoss 278-714. Mike Wilcox 261-707. Bill Barnett 258-707. Kelly Holmes 289-700. Gary Wright 694. Jason Queen 692. Neal Smalley 279-690. Jason Howard 248-689. Tim Woods 686. Brandon Bond 257-685. Mitch Aubert 257-686. Kevin Besser 255-682. Mike Sorrentino 255-681. Travis Dudley 279. Bruce Pinkston 278. Mel Lingafelter 267. Rob Baser 258. AJ Berry 258. Mike Brummitt 257. Jon Alford 255. Randy Carter 255. David West 255. Lee Graves 255. Chris O'Neil 248.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Jan. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Decatur Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dieterich at Odin, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. MacArthur in Non-City Tournament (at Eisenhower), 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Stanford Olympia, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Morrisonville Tournament
Oblong at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.
Sangamon Valley at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.
Decatur Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dieterich at Palestine-Hutsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Kincaid South Fork at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Martinsville at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Champaign Central, Pekin at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Clinton, Mount Zion at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
MacArthur, Litchfield at Taylorville, 6 p.m.