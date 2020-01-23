Local
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln 70, Washington 43

At Litchfield Tournament

Mount Zion 47, Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monticello 46, Maroa-Forsyth 36

Chatham Glenwood 57, Eisenhower 48

Clinton 64, Shelbyville 34

Sullivan 56, Central A&M 35

At National Trail Conference Tournament at Beecher City

Altamont 61, Effingham St. Anthony 29

Louisville North Clay 48, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 31

At Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson

Newton 63, Bridgeport Red Hill 38

At Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament

At Broadlands Heritage

Arcola 69, Argenta-Oreana 39

Farmer City Blue Ridge 42, Okaw Valley 35

WRESTLING

Heyworth 52, Monticello 22

Monticello 39, Colfax Ridgeview 30

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Delavan at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Palestine-Hutsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham, Teutopolis at Salem Tournament

Effingham St. Anthony at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Chatham Glenwood in Non-City Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola

Little Illini Conference Tournament at Paris

MacArthur at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Fairbury Prairie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion, Nokomis, Pana, Ramsey, Taylorville at Litchfield Tournament

Mulberry Grove at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Patoka at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Little Okaw Valley Conference Tournament

Normal Calvary Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Clinton at Orion, 6 p.m.

Eisenhower, Rochester at MacArthur, 6 p.m.

Fairbury Prairie Central at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

