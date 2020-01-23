HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln 70, Washington 43
At Litchfield Tournament
Mount Zion 47, Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 46, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Chatham Glenwood 57, Eisenhower 48
Clinton 64, Shelbyville 34
Sullivan 56, Central A&M 35
At National Trail Conference Tournament at Beecher City
Altamont 61, Effingham St. Anthony 29
Louisville North Clay 48, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 31
At Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson
Newton 63, Bridgeport Red Hill 38
At Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Broadlands Heritage
Arcola 69, Argenta-Oreana 39
Farmer City Blue Ridge 42, Okaw Valley 35
WRESTLING
Heyworth 52, Monticello 22
Monticello 39, Colfax Ridgeview 30
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Jan. 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Delavan at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Dieterich at Palestine-Hutsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham, Teutopolis at Salem Tournament
Effingham St. Anthony at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Chatham Glenwood in Non-City Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Morton, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola
Little Illini Conference Tournament at Paris
MacArthur at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Fairbury Prairie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion, Nokomis, Pana, Ramsey, Taylorville at Litchfield Tournament
Mulberry Grove at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Patoka at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Little Okaw Valley Conference Tournament
Normal Calvary Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Clinton at Orion, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower, Rochester at MacArthur, 6 p.m.
Fairbury Prairie Central at Lincoln, 6 p.m.