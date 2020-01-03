HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
El Paso-Gridley 35, Clinton 30
Newton 43, North Clay 13
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Jan. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur Okaw-Christian Holiday Classic
Breese Mater Dei at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Dieterich, Ramsey, St. Elmo/Brownstown at Midland Trail vs. National Trail at Louisville North Clay
Cumberland at Neoga, 2:30 p.m.
Evansville Harrison at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Monticello, 2:30 p.m.
Pana at Carlyle, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Newton, 3:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville Shootout, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur Okaw-Christian Holiday Classic
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 10 a.m.
El Paso-Gridley at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.
Monticello at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Shelbyville, 2:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eisenhower, MacArthur at Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic, 9 a.m.
Lincoln at Morton Invitational, 9 a.m.