Monday's schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
Arcola at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Dieterich at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.
Flora at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Effingham, St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Palestine-Hutsonville at Newton, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Sullivan, 7 :30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Breese Mater Dei, 7;30 p.m.
Tuscola at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsville at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.