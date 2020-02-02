Local
Monday's schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Effingham, St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Kansas Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Palestine-Hutsonville at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Sullivan, 7 :30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Breese Mater Dei, 7;30 p.m.

Tuscola at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsville at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

