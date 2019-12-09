HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
At Macon County Tournament at Meridian
Central A&M 92, Sangamon Valley 25
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Cerro Gordo-Bement 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Olney Richland County 75, Bridgeport Red Hill 38
Arthur Christian 44, Normal Calvary Christian 23
Cerro Gordo-Bement 61, LSA 28
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Argenta-Oreana 40
Casey-Westfield 43, Robinson 32
Central A&M 52, Monticello 43
Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage 55, Okaw Valley 34
Auburn 43, Maroa-Forsyth 39
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 70, Shelbyville 63
Nokomis 37, Metro-East Lutheran 35
Kansas Tri-County 64, Cumberland 17
Altamont 73, Effingham St. Anthony 42
Mattoon 63, Taylorville 33
Louisville North Clay 58, Dieterich 43
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Williamsville 23
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrenceville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Normal University High, 730 p.m.
Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Neoga at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
Newton at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Gillespie, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Robinson at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament
Meridian vs. Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth vs. St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kansas Tri-County at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.
Oblong at Lawrenceville, 7:30 p.m.
Palestine-Hutsonville at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Fairbury Prairie Central at Clinton, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Chatham Glenwood at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.
