HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Macon County Tournament at Meridian

Central A&M 92, Sangamon Valley 25

Warrensburg-Latham 65, Cerro Gordo-Bement 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olney Richland County 75, Bridgeport Red Hill 38

Arthur Christian 44, Normal Calvary Christian 23

Cerro Gordo-Bement 61, LSA 28

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Argenta-Oreana 40

Casey-Westfield 43, Robinson 32

Central A&M 52, Monticello 43

Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage 55, Okaw Valley 34

Auburn 43, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 70, Shelbyville 63

Nokomis 37, Metro-East Lutheran 35

Kansas Tri-County 64, Cumberland 17

Altamont 73, Effingham St. Anthony 42

Mattoon 63, Taylorville 33

Louisville North Clay 58, Dieterich 43

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Williamsville 23

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Normal University High, 730 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Neoga at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.

Newton at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Gillespie, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Robinson at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Elmo/Brownstown at Louisville North Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County Tournament

Meridian vs. Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth vs. St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kansas Tri-County at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Lawrenceville, 7:30 p.m.

Palestine-Hutsonville at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Fairbury Prairie Central at Clinton, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Chatham Glenwood at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.

NOTE: To see full results of high school and Millikin sports submitted to the Herald & Review, go to hrpreps.com.

