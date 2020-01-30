HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
At National Trail Conference Tournament at Altamont
Louisville North Clay 64, Brownstown/St. Elmo 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 42, Mount Pulaski 20
Eisenhower 59, Jacksonville 41
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 37
Bloomington Central Catholic 74, Monticello 49
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Jan. 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arthur Christian at Irwin (OH) Rosedale Invitational
Charleston at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Chatham Glenwood at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at New Berlin, 7:30 p.m.
Metro-East Lutheran at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.
Palestine-Hutsonville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Pontiac at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.
National Trail Conference Tournament at Altamont
Game 9: Winner game 6 vs. South Central (6), 6:15 p.m.
Game 10: Altamont (2) vs. Dieterich (3), 7:45 p.m.
Little Illini Conference Tournament at Paris
Game 11: Newton (6) vs. Lawrenceville (5), 5 p.m., Consolation Championship
Game 12: Marshall (1) vs. Robinson (3), 6:30 p.m., Third place
Game 13: Casey-Westfield (4) vs. Olney (2), 8 p.m., Championship
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola
Game 13: Tri-County (7) vs. Cerro Gordo-Bement (4), 6 p.m.
Game 14: Arcola (3) vs. Decatur LSA (8), 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Irwin (OH) Rosedale Invitational
Mount Pulaski at Kincaid South Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Palestine-Hutsonville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Argenta-Oreana, Tolono Unity, Shelbyville at Clinton
Cumberland at Litchfield
Springfield Lanphier, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.