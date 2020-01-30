Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

At National Trail Conference Tournament at Altamont

Louisville North Clay 64, Brownstown/St. Elmo 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 42, Mount Pulaski 20

Eisenhower 59, Jacksonville 41

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 37

Bloomington Central Catholic 74, Monticello 49

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur Christian at Irwin (OH) Rosedale Invitational

Charleston at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Chatham Glenwood at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at New Berlin, 7:30 p.m.

Metro-East Lutheran at Nokomis, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Palestine-Hutsonville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.

Pontiac at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.

National Trail Conference Tournament at Altamont

Game 9: Winner game 6 vs. South Central (6), 6:15 p.m.

Game 10: Altamont (2) vs. Dieterich (3), 7:45 p.m.

Little Illini Conference Tournament at Paris

Game 11: Newton (6) vs. Lawrenceville (5), 5 p.m., Consolation Championship

Game 12: Marshall (1) vs. Robinson (3), 6:30 p.m., Third place

Game 13: Casey-Westfield (4) vs. Olney (2), 8 p.m., Championship

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola

Game 13: Tri-County (7) vs. Cerro Gordo-Bement (4), 6 p.m.

Game 14: Arcola (3) vs. Decatur LSA (8), 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Irwin (OH) Rosedale Invitational

Mount Pulaski at Kincaid South Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Palestine-Hutsonville at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Argenta-Oreana, Tolono Unity, Shelbyville at Clinton

Cumberland at Litchfield

Springfield Lanphier, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News