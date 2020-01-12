Local
Sunday's games

Men's basketball

Augustana 83, Millikin 58

Women's basketball

Millikin 75, Augustana 71

Monday's schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nokomis at Morrisonville Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argenta-Oreana at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Kincaid South Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Pawnee at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Robinson at Lawrenceville, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Bethalto Civic Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Urbana University High at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne City at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

