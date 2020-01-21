Local
agate

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pana 75, Bethalto Civic Memorial 61

Meridian 74, Sullivan 62

Altamont 80, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 38

Okaw Valley 44, LSA 42

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 53, Cumberland 46

St. Teresa 65, Clinton 24

Cerro Gordo-Bement 66, Sangamon Valley 47

Newton 55, Bridgeport Red Hill 30

South Central 52, Neoga 44

Casey-Westfield 54, Olney Richland County 49

Pana 65, Raymond Lincolnwood 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson

Bridgeport Red Hill 42, Flora 41

Olney Richland County 61, Lawrenceville 55

MILLIKIN

WRESTLING

North Central 39, Millikin 8

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Jan. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Effingham, Teutopolis at Salem Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Teresa at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson

Game 9: Red Hill vs. Casey-Westfield, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Newton vs. Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

National Trail Conference Tournament at Beecher City

Game 5: Altamont (1) vs. South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Dieterich vs. WSS, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Loser game 5 vs. Neoga, 8:30 p.m.

NOTE: To see full results of high school and Millikin sports submitted to the Herald & Review, go to hrpreps.com.

