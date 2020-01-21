HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pana 75, Bethalto Civic Memorial 61
Meridian 74, Sullivan 62
Altamont 80, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 38
Okaw Valley 44, LSA 42
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 53, Cumberland 46
St. Teresa 65, Clinton 24
Cerro Gordo-Bement 66, Sangamon Valley 47
Newton 55, Bridgeport Red Hill 30
South Central 52, Neoga 44
Casey-Westfield 54, Olney Richland County 49
Pana 65, Raymond Lincolnwood 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson
Bridgeport Red Hill 42, Flora 41
Olney Richland County 61, Lawrenceville 55
MILLIKIN
WRESTLING
North Central 39, Millikin 8
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Jan. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Effingham, Teutopolis at Salem Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Teresa at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Little Illini Conference Tournament at Robinson
Game 9: Red Hill vs. Casey-Westfield, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Newton vs. Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
National Trail Conference Tournament at Beecher City
Game 5: Altamont (1) vs. South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Dieterich vs. WSS, 7 p.m.
Game 7: Loser game 5 vs. Neoga, 8:30 p.m.
