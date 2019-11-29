HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Class 1A: Lena-Winslow 58, Central A&M 20
Class 2A: Sterling Newman 35, Nashville 14
Class 3A: Williamsville 46, Byron 42
Class 4A: Richmond-Burton 50, Murphysboro 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
At Decatur Turkey Tournament
Eisenhower 60, Mount Zion 42
Harvey Thornton 76, MacArthur 59
At Effingham St. Anthony Turkey Tournament
Teutopolis 82, Mattoon 44
Breese Central 52, Robinson 44
At Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament
Cerro Gordo-Bement 52, Farmer City Blue Ridge 33
LeRoy 76, Sangamon Valley 24
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48, Sangamon Valley 34
Cerro Gordo-Bement 62, Urbana University High 45
At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament
Warrensburg-Latham 63, Armstrong Potomac 30
At Cumberland Turkey Tournament
Newton 70, Oblong 24
Vandalia 65, Cumberland 54
Charleston 58, Casey-Westfield 52
Dieterich 54, Okaw Valley 50
At New Berlin Tournament
Meridian 62, Virden North Mac 59
At Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City
Nokomis 38, Bethalto Civic Memorial 27
At Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament
St. Elmo/Brownstown 66, Ramsey 50
At Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament at Mount Pulaski
Mason City Illini Central 34, LSA 25
Tri-City 72, Clinton 52
At Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln
Lincoln 67, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bob Kerans Tournament at Newton
Vandalia 67, Flora 58
Newton 42, Effingham 40
Altamont 60, Vandalia 48
At Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 57, Dieterich 42
Neoga 62, Cumberland 37
Meridian 57, Ramsey 32
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 50, Meridian 37
Dieterich 68, Ramsey 33
At Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson
Olney Richland County 74, Effingham St. Anthony 38
Fairfield 64, Oblong 35
Mount Carmel 63, Robinson 34
Martinsville 56, Effingham St. Anthony 52
At Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic
MacArthur 57, Canton 47
SCORE ONLY RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
At Decatur Turkey Tournament
Springfield Southeast 70, Dunlap 64
Bolingbrook 80, Peoria 71
At Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
Highland 59, Tolono Unity 43
At Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln
Springfield 65, Cahokia 50
Danville 60, Mahomet-Seymour 52
Champaign Centennial 46, Bartonville Limestone 33
At Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City
Granite City 54, Troy Triad 45
At Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament
Mount Olive 44, Lebanon 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson
Marshall 61, Martinsville 24
Mount Carmel 49, Fairfield 35
At People's Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville
Bethalto Civic Memorial 77, Hillsboro 18
Rochester 44, Jacksonville 22
At Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic
Rock Island 81, Rockford East 24
Rock Island 49, Canton 35
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Argenta-Oreana at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Okaw-Christian at Neoga Shootout
Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament
Meridian at New Berlin Turkey Tournament
Olney Richland County at Lawrence County Capital Classic at Lawrenceville
Warrensburg-Latham at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament
Decatur Turkey Tournament
Game 9: Mount Zion vs. Dunlap, 1 p.m.
Game 10 (Consolation Championship): Eisenhower vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:30 p.m.
Game 11 (Third-Place Game): Peoria vs. MacArthur 6 p.m.
Game 12 (Championship): Bolingbrook vs. Harvey-Thornton, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
Fourth Place Pool A vs. Fourth Place Pool B, 3 p.m.
Third Place Pool A vs. Third Place Pool B, 4:30 p.m.
Second Place Pool A vs. Second Place Pool B, 6 p.m.
First Place Pool A vs. First Place Pool B, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Turkey Tournament
Seventh Place Game: Oblong vs. Cumberland, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth Place Game: Newton vs. Vandalia, 3 p.m.
Third Place Game: Casey-Westfield vs. Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Charleston vs. Dieterich 6 p.m.
Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City
Taylorville vs. Troy Triad, 6 p.m.
Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament at Mount Pulaski
#4 Purple Pool vs. #4 Gold Pool, 3:30 p.m.
#3 Purple Pool vs. #3 Gold Pool, 5 p.m.
#2 Purple Pool vs. #2 Gold Pool, 6:30 p.m.
#1 Purple Pool vs. #1 Gold Pool, 8 p.m.
Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament
Seventh Place Game: 4th Place Pool A vs. 4th Place Pool B, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth Place Game: 3rd Place Pool A vs. 3rd Place Pool B, 3 p.m.
Third Place Game: 2nd Place Pool A vs. 2nd Place Pool B, 4:30 p.m.
Championship Game: 1st Place Pool A vs. 1st Place Pool B, 6 p.m.
Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln
Seventh Place Game: Green #4 vs. Red #4, 3:30 p.m.
Fifth Place Game: Green #3 vs. Red #3, 3:30 p.m.
Third Place Game: Green #2 vs. Red #2, 6:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Green #1 vs. Red #1, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nokomis at Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament
Teutopolis at Salem Thanksgiving Tournament
Pana Thanksgiving Tournament
Game 1: Central A&M vs. Okaw Valley, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Athens vs. Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3: Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. Pana, 10 a.m.
Game 4: Mattoon vs. Williamsville, 11:30 a.m.
7th Place Game: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.
5th Place Game: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place Game: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6 p.m.
Championship Game: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament
7th Place Game: #4 A vs. #4 B, 11 a.m.
5th Place Game: #3 A vs. #3 B, 12:30 p.m.
3rd Place Game: #2 A vs. #2 B, 2 p.m.
Championship Game: #1 A vs. #1 B, 3:30 p.m.
People’s Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville
Mount Zion vs. Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Taylorville vs. Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Rochester, 8 p.m. (so)
Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic
Metro-East Lutheran vs. Canton, 11 a.m. (so)
Rockford East vs. MacArthur, 12:30 p.m.
Rock Island vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Canton vs. Rockford East, 6 p.m. (so)
MacArthur vs. Rock Island, 7:30 p.m.
Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson
Oblong vs. Mount Carmel, 9 a.m.
Robinson vs. Fairfield, 10:30 a.m.
Olney Richland County vs. Marshall, noon
7th Place Game: #4 A vs. #4 B, 3 p.m.
5th Place Game: #3 A vs. #3 B, 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place Game: #2 A vs. #2 B, 6 p.m.
Championship Game: #1 A vs. #1 B, 7:30 p.m.