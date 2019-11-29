Local
HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Class 1A: Lena-Winslow 58, Central A&M 20

Class 2A: Sterling Newman 35, Nashville 14

Class 3A: Williamsville 46, Byron 42

Class 4A: Richmond-Burton 50, Murphysboro 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Decatur Turkey Tournament

Eisenhower 60, Mount Zion 42

Harvey Thornton 76, MacArthur 59

At Effingham St. Anthony Turkey Tournament

Teutopolis 82, Mattoon 44

Breese Central 52, Robinson 44

At Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament

Cerro Gordo-Bement 52, Farmer City Blue Ridge 33

LeRoy 76, Sangamon Valley 24

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 48, Sangamon Valley 34

Cerro Gordo-Bement 62, Urbana University High 45

At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Warrensburg-Latham 63, Armstrong Potomac 30

At Cumberland Turkey Tournament

Newton 70, Oblong 24

Vandalia 65, Cumberland 54

Charleston 58, Casey-Westfield 52

Dieterich 54, Okaw Valley 50

At New Berlin Tournament

Meridian 62, Virden North Mac 59

At Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City

Nokomis 38, Bethalto Civic Memorial 27

At Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament

St. Elmo/Brownstown 66, Ramsey 50

At Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament at Mount Pulaski

Mason City Illini Central 34, LSA 25

Tri-City 72, Clinton 52

At Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln

Lincoln 67, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Bob Kerans Tournament at Newton

Vandalia 67, Flora 58

Newton 42, Effingham 40

Altamont 60, Vandalia 48

At Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 57, Dieterich 42

Neoga 62, Cumberland 37

Meridian 57, Ramsey 32

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 50, Meridian 37

Dieterich 68, Ramsey 33

At Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson

Olney Richland County 74, Effingham St. Anthony 38

Fairfield 64, Oblong 35

Mount Carmel 63, Robinson 34

Martinsville 56, Effingham St. Anthony 52

At Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic

MacArthur 57, Canton 47

SCORE ONLY RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Decatur Turkey Tournament

Springfield Southeast 70, Dunlap 64

Bolingbrook 80, Peoria 71

At Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament

Highland 59, Tolono Unity 43

At Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln

Springfield 65, Cahokia 50

Danville 60, Mahomet-Seymour 52

Champaign Centennial 46, Bartonville Limestone 33

At Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City

Granite City 54, Troy Triad 45

At Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament

Mount Olive 44, Lebanon 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson

Marshall 61, Martinsville 24

Mount Carmel 49, Fairfield 35

At People's Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville

Bethalto Civic Memorial 77, Hillsboro 18

Rochester 44, Jacksonville 22

At Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic

Rock Island 81, Rockford East 24

Rock Island 49, Canton 35

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argenta-Oreana at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Okaw-Christian at Neoga Shootout

Cerro Gordo-Bement Turkey Tournament

Meridian at New Berlin Turkey Tournament

Olney Richland County at Lawrence County Capital Classic at Lawrenceville

Warrensburg-Latham at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Decatur Turkey Tournament

Game 9: Mount Zion vs. Dunlap, 1 p.m.

Game 10 (Consolation Championship): Eisenhower vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 (Third-Place Game): Peoria vs. MacArthur 6 p.m.

Game 12 (Championship): Bolingbrook vs. Harvey-Thornton, 7:30 p.m. 

Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament

Fourth Place Pool A vs. Fourth Place Pool B, 3 p.m.

Third Place Pool A vs. Third Place Pool B, 4:30 p.m.

Second Place Pool A vs. Second Place Pool B, 6 p.m.

First Place Pool A vs. First Place Pool B, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Turkey Tournament

Seventh Place Game: Oblong vs. Cumberland, 1:30 p.m.

Fifth Place Game: Newton vs. Vandalia, 3 p.m.

Third Place Game: Casey-Westfield vs. Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Charleston vs. Dieterich 6 p.m.

Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City

Taylorville vs. Troy Triad, 6 p.m.

Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

Bill Rucks Memorial Tournament at Mount Pulaski

#4 Purple Pool vs. #4 Gold Pool, 3:30 p.m.

#3 Purple Pool vs. #3 Gold Pool, 5 p.m.

#2 Purple Pool vs. #2 Gold Pool, 6:30 p.m.

#1 Purple Pool vs. #1 Gold Pool, 8 p.m.

Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament

Seventh Place Game: 4th Place Pool A vs. 4th Place Pool B, 1:30 p.m.

Fifth Place Game: 3rd Place Pool A vs. 3rd Place Pool B, 3 p.m.

Third Place Game: 2nd Place Pool A vs. 2nd Place Pool B, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game: 1st Place Pool A vs. 1st Place Pool B, 6 p.m.

Eaton Corporation Tournament at Lincoln

Seventh Place Game: Green #4 vs. Red #4, 3:30 p.m.

Fifth Place Game: Green #3 vs. Red #3, 3:30 p.m.

Third Place Game: Green #2 vs. Red #2, 6:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Green #1 vs. Red #1, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nokomis at Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament

Teutopolis at Salem Thanksgiving Tournament

Pana Thanksgiving Tournament

Game 1: Central A&M vs. Okaw Valley, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Athens vs. Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: Brownstown/St. Elmo vs. Pana, 10 a.m.

Game 4: Mattoon vs. Williamsville, 11:30 a.m.

7th Place Game: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

5th Place Game: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6 p.m.

Championship Game: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament

7th Place Game: #4 A vs. #4 B, 11 a.m.

5th Place Game: #3 A vs. #3 B, 12:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game: #2 A vs. #2 B, 2 p.m.

Championship Game: #1 A vs. #1 B, 3:30 p.m.

People’s Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville

Mount Zion vs. Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Taylorville vs. Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Rochester, 8 p.m. (so)

Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic

Metro-East Lutheran vs. Canton, 11 a.m. (so)

Rockford East vs. MacArthur, 12:30 p.m.

Rock Island vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Rockford East, 6 p.m. (so)

MacArthur vs. Rock Island, 7:30 p.m.

Lady Maroons Thanksgiving Invitational at Robinson

Oblong vs. Mount Carmel, 9 a.m.

Robinson vs. Fairfield, 10:30 a.m.

Olney Richland County vs. Marshall, noon

7th Place Game: #4 A vs. #4 B, 3 p.m.

5th Place Game: #3 A vs. #3 B, 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game: #2 A vs. #2 B, 6 p.m.

Championship Game: #1 A vs. #1 B, 7:30 p.m.

