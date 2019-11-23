HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Pana Thanksgiving Tournament
Central A&M 54, Williamsville 52
Pana 46, Athens 22
Brownstown/St. Elmo 52, Okaw Valley 25
Pana 58, Williamsville 39
Mattoon 56, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 25
Mattoon 57, Brownstown/St. Elmo 39
At Clinton Turkey Tussle
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30
At People's Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville
Bethalto Civic Memorial 71, Mount Zion 35
Rochester 47, Hillsboro 34
Taylorville 34, Jacksonville 29
Hillsboro 62, Jacksonville 20
Bethalto Civic Memorial 93, Taylorville 31
At Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
Eisenhower 51, Champaign Centennial 42
At Bartonville Limestone Tournament
Peoria 68, Lincoln 35
Peoria 52, Lincoln 51
At Salem Tournament
Carterville 44, Teutopolis 40
Teutopolis 40, Highland 36
At Litchfield Tournament
Piasa Southwestern 53, Nokomis 23
Litchfield 39, Carlyle 13
MILLIKIN
WRESTLING
At Olivet College Comet Duals
Millikin 23, Heidelberg 19
Millikin 32, Olivet College 7
Millikin 34, Alma 5
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Millikin 67, Illinois College 66
LOCAL SPORTS
STALEY STRIDERS
At Coaches National Youth Championships
10 year old girls -- 85. Isabella Springer 15:01.
12 year old girls -- 132. Adrianna Hammons 18:17.
14 year old girls -- 55. Renee Ballard 17:59. 61. Chelsea Hammons 18:55
8 & under boys -- 14. Parker Springer 11:25.
12 year old boys -- 114. Kaidon Higgins 12:56.
13 year old boys -- 146. Jacob Case 21:38.
15 year old boys -- 59. Cale Smith 18:20. 82. Victor Hernandez 19:15. 110. Andrew Case 25:32.
18 year old young men -- 39. Matt Case 17:56.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Sunday, Nov. 24
MILLIKIN
Swimming at University of Chicago Phoenix Fall Classic
Women’s Basketball vs. Eureka, 1 p.m.
NOTE: For full results from high school and Millikin games, go to herald-review.com/sports. To submit results, email hrsports@herald-review.com.