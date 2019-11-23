Local
HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Pana Thanksgiving Tournament

Central A&M 54, Williamsville 52

Pana 46, Athens 22

Brownstown/St. Elmo 52, Okaw Valley 25

Pana 58, Williamsville 39

Mattoon 56, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 25

Mattoon 57, Brownstown/St. Elmo 39

At Clinton Turkey Tussle

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30

At People's Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Taylorville

Bethalto Civic Memorial 71, Mount Zion 35

Rochester 47, Hillsboro 34

Taylorville 34, Jacksonville 29

Hillsboro 62, Jacksonville 20

Bethalto Civic Memorial 93, Taylorville 31

At Paris Thanksgiving Tournament

Eisenhower 51, Champaign Centennial 42

At Bartonville Limestone Tournament

Peoria 68, Lincoln 35

Peoria 52, Lincoln 51

At Salem Tournament

Carterville 44, Teutopolis 40

Teutopolis 40, Highland 36

At Litchfield Tournament

Piasa Southwestern 53, Nokomis 23

Litchfield 39, Carlyle 13

MILLIKIN

WRESTLING

At Olivet College Comet Duals

Millikin 23, Heidelberg 19

Millikin 32, Olivet College 7

Millikin 34, Alma 5

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Millikin 67, Illinois College 66

LOCAL SPORTS

STALEY STRIDERS

At Coaches National Youth Championships

10 year old girls -- 85. Isabella Springer 15:01.

12 year old girls -- 132. Adrianna Hammons 18:17.

14 year old girls -- 55. Renee Ballard 17:59. 61. Chelsea Hammons 18:55

8 & under boys -- 14. Parker Springer 11:25.

12 year old boys -- 114. Kaidon Higgins 12:56.

13 year old boys -- 146. Jacob Case 21:38.

15 year old boys -- 59. Cale Smith 18:20. 82. Victor Hernandez 19:15. 110. Andrew Case 25:32.

18 year old young men -- 39. Matt Case 17:56.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Nov. 24

MILLIKIN

Swimming at University of Chicago Phoenix Fall Classic

Women’s Basketball vs. Eureka, 1 p.m.

NOTE: For full results from high school and Millikin games, go to herald-review.com/sports. To submit results, email hrsports@herald-review.com.

