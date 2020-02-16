Sunday’s results
College baseball
Millikin 4, Hendrix 0
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Olney Richland County at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1A
Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional
St. Teresa vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham vs. Catlin Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield Sectional
Tri-County/Shiloh vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo, 6 p.m.
Central A&M vs. Altamont, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Paris Sectional
Teutopolis vs. Maroa Regional winner, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Decatur (MacArthur) Regional
(8) Eisenhower) vs. (9) Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Olney (Richland County) Regional
(1) Olney Richland County vs. (7) Charleston, 6 p.m.
(4) Mount Vernon vs. (5) Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Sandoval, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Effingham at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville North Clay at Carlyle, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pulaski at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Newton at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Odin at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Paris at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Oblong, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Calvary at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield Southeast at MacArthur, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Maroa-Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.
Vandalia at Gillespie, 7:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at Dieterich, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Decatur (MacArthur) Regional
(1) MacArthur vs. Eisenhower/Centennial winner, 6 p.m.
(4) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (5) Urbana, 7:30 p.m.
Danville Regional
(2) Mount Zion vs. (7) Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Regional
(3) Springfield vs. (6) Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Centralia Regional
(2) Mattoon vs. Marion vs. Carbondale winner, 6 p.m.
Jerseyville Regional
(2) Highland vs. (7) Taylorville, 6 p.m.