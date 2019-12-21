HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
From Friday
Pana 73, Carlinville 41
Sullivan 45, LSA 44
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 67, Shelbyville 53
Lincoln 73, Mount Zion 20
Neoga 57, Arcola 45
Robinson 60, Newton 52
Sangamon Valley 64, Edinburg 42
Roxana 75, Vandalia 67
Effingham St. Anthony 66, Dieterich 49
Clinton 77, Argenta-Oreana 36
From Saturday
Neoga 67, Chrisman 44
Marion 67, Mount Zion 47
St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
Patoka 61, Cumberland 60
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Riverton 66, Hartsburg-Emden 38
St. Teresa 54, LSA 49
Arthur-Loving-Atwood-Hammond 59, Heyworth 49
Central A&M Shootout
Casey-Westfield 72, Shelbyville 42
Pana 73, Warrensburg-Latham 50
Greenville Shootout
Monticello 44, Staunton 26
Monticello 56, Greenville 35
Altamont 55, Greenville 49
Eureka College Shootout
Teutopolis 51, El Paso-Gridley 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Saturday
Bloomington Central Catholic, 52, St. Teresa 47
Altamont 57, Central A&M 51
Tri-City Sangamon Valley 56, Taylorville 25
Olney Richland County 53, Teutopolis 44
Effingham St. Anthony 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43
Pana 59, Sullivan 51
Newton 56, Neoga 42
Meridian Holiday Tournament
Warrensburg-Latham 44, Maroa-Forsyth 43
Meridian 52, Farmer City Blue Ridge 39
Okaw Valley 42, Martinsville 35
Martinsville 40, Farmer City Blue Ridge 30
WRESTLING
Clinton Holiday Tournament
1. Decatur MacArthur 118.50, 2. El Paso-Gridley 105, 3. 101 Ridgeview, 4. Clinton 100, 5. Taylorville 97, 6. Olympia 84.50, 7. Normal U-High 62, 8. Argenta-Oreana 45, 9. Ottawa Marquette 34, 10. Midwest Central 24, 11. Steator 16.
Millikin
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Simpson 76, Millikin 69
WRESTLING
Millikin 59, Wilmington 0
Luther 22, Millikin 17
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 27, Millikin 21
Millikin 34, Simpson 12
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Olney Richland County at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Maroa-Forsyth vs. St. Teresa, 3 p.m.
LSA vs. Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Riverton, 6 p.m.
Hartsburg-Emden vs. Heyworth, 7:30 p.m. (so)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Louisville North Clay at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Tuscola, 11:30 a.m.
Sullivan at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Riverton Christmas Classic
Riverton vs. Pana, 10:30 a.m.
Petersburg PORTA vs. Stanford Olympia, noon (so)
Tremont vs. Mount Pulaski, 1:30 p.m.
Pana vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 1:30 p.m.
Springfield Lutheran vs. Petersburg PORTA, 3 p.m. (so)
Fairbury Prairie Central vs. Heyworth, 3 p.m. (so)
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Riverton, 4:30 p.m. (so)
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. Virden North Mac, 6 p.m.