Local
0 comments
agate

Local

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL 

BOYS BASKETBALL

From Friday

Pana 73, Carlinville 41

Sullivan 45, LSA 44

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 67, Shelbyville 53

Lincoln 73, Mount Zion 20

Neoga 57, Arcola 45

Robinson 60, Newton 52

Sangamon Valley 64, Edinburg 42

Roxana 75, Vandalia 67

Neoga 57, Arcola 45

Effingham St. Anthony 66, Dieterich 49

Clinton 77, Argenta-Oreana 36

From Saturday

Neoga 67, Chrisman 44

Marion 67, Mount Zion 47

St. Elmo Holiday Tournament 

Patoka 61, Cumberland 60

St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

Riverton 66, Hartsburg-Emden 38

St. Teresa 54, LSA 49

Arthur-Loving-Atwood-Hammond 59, Heyworth 49

Central A&M Shootout

Casey-Westfield 72, Shelbyville 42

Pana 73, Warrensburg-Latham 50

Greenville Shootout

Monticello 44, Staunton 26

Monticello 56, Greenville 35 

Altamont 55, Greenville 49

Eureka College Shootout

Teutopolis 51, El Paso-Gridley 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

From Saturday

Bloomington Central Catholic, 52, St. Teresa 47

Altamont 57, Central A&M 51

Tri-City Sangamon Valley 56, Taylorville 25

Olney Richland County 53, Teutopolis 44 

Effingham St. Anthony 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43

Pana 59, Sullivan 51

Newton 56, Neoga 42

Meridian Holiday Tournament

Warrensburg-Latham 44, Maroa-Forsyth 43

Meridian 52, Farmer City Blue Ridge 39

Okaw Valley 42, Martinsville 35

Martinsville 40, Farmer City Blue Ridge 30 

WRESTLING

Clinton Holiday Tournament

1. Decatur MacArthur 118.50, 2. El Paso-Gridley 105, 3. 101 Ridgeview, 4. Clinton 100, 5. Taylorville 97, 6. Olympia 84.50, 7. Normal U-High 62, 8. Argenta-Oreana 45, 9. Ottawa Marquette 34, 10. Midwest Central 24, 11. Steator 16. 

Millikin

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Simpson 76, Millikin 69

WRESTLING

Millikin 59, Wilmington 0

Luther 22, Millikin 17

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 27, Millikin 21

Millikin 34, Simpson 12

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Monday, Dec. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olney Richland County at Effingham St. Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

Maroa-Forsyth vs. St. Teresa, 3 p.m.

LSA vs. Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Riverton, 6 p.m.

Hartsburg-Emden vs. Heyworth, 7:30 p.m. (so)

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Louisville North Clay at Casey-Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Tuscola, 11:30 a.m.

Sullivan at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton Christmas Classic

Riverton vs. Pana, 10:30 a.m.

Petersburg PORTA vs. Stanford Olympia, noon (so)

Tremont vs. Mount Pulaski, 1:30 p.m.

Pana vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield Lutheran vs. Petersburg PORTA, 3 p.m. (so)

Fairbury Prairie Central vs. Heyworth, 3 p.m. (so)

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Riverton, 4:30 p.m. (so)

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. Virden North Mac, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Gary "Joe" Doolin
Obituaries

Gary "Joe" Doolin

DECATUR — Gary “Joe” Doolin, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News