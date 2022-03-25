Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
A mother who described herself as abused, and who police say did nothing while her 4-year-old daughter was beaten to death by the child’s father, was sentenced to 24 months probation.
The woman was found with defensive cut wounds to her hands and arms.
Police say three men were arrested on weapon charges after one was identified as having an active warrant.
One deputy kneed in the face and another had to jump clear of reversing car.
Now murderer Paul M. Folks faces life behind bars.
Decatur Police investigated multiple vehicular hijackings during the weekend.
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
The Knights' junior is the highest-ranked recruit Illinois head football coach Brett Bielema has gotten since he took the job before the 2021 season.
The parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois was fined $339,000 by the Illinois Department of Insurance on Monday. Details:
Police say the man fled officers at speeds over 100 mph and was caught after the vehicle's engine blew up.
