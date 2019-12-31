Long lines, shortages, celebrations expected for first day of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois

The city of Chicago has also allowed sales to begin despite a last-ditch attempt by black aldermen to delay the opening to increase minority participation.

Marijuana use will remain illegal in public, such as in parks, schools, public transportation or on the street, as well as in motor vehicles or near minors.

To prepare for the big day, owners have been renovating and expanding their growing warehouses and retail stores to prepare for the expected crowds. The Herbal Care Center, for one, more than doubled its capacity from six to 13 cash registers. Workers there will take guests’ names and text them when they can be served, with valet parking, a heated tent and free hot coffee and cocoa for those waiting.

Other stores will have food trucks and entertainment or have arranged with neighboring cafes, bars and restaurants to stay open on New Year’s Day. Dispensaries are required to keep a one-month supply of pot on hand for medical customers -- who in many cases can pre-order online and skip the lines.

While cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, its legalization in Illinois reflects a long evolution in public attitudes. It was effectively outlawed nationwide in 1937 and classified federally in 1970 as having no medical use and high potential for abuse, on the same level as heroin and LSD.