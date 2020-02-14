Love story: Meet 3 Decatur couple-preneurs

DECATUR — Lori Barrett starts each day by bringing her husband, Michael, a cup of coffee in bed.
The pair then head to The Secret Garden, 664 W. Eldorado St., a local flower shop they've run together for the last decade.
Lori Barrett started working at the shop on Valentine's Day in 2009. She had the idea to expand their marketing through social media and af ter that, it wasn't long before she fell in love with the business.
"I just came home one day and told Michael, 'We bought a flower shop'," she said.
The Barretts are one of many Central Illinois couples who are both partners in life and partners in business. While the dual role can prove challenging, couples who spoke with the Herald & Review said the benefits of working together far outweigh any negatives.
"My favorite part about working together is watching the shop grow," Michael Barrett said, noting how the store has expanded over the years and the recent addition of a new delivery van.
That van will be put to the test today.
Valentine's Day is their busiest day of the year for The Secret Garden. It's so busy, they began making preparations six months ago. Lori Barrett will help design over 150 floral arrangements that her husband will deliver on the special day.
It marks the end of a traditionally very busy week that will see nearly 1,400 roses flown in from Ecuador passing through the shop.
The couple will celebrate 24 years of marriage in August. They have three children including, Warren, 15, and Kayleigh, 17. Their oldest daughter, Leanna, who recently got married, had her wedding decorated with flowers from her parents' shop. In just a year, the business will create floral arrangements for nearly 30 weddings.
"We would hope that the business will stay in the family but we are happy to keep this going as long as we can," Lori Barrett said.
Waterfront Cafe
After 25 years of marriage, Patricia and Gary Spates agree the key to any successful relationship is good communication. They apply the same mantra in their co-ownership of Waterfront Cafe.
"Owning a business together is just like being married," Gary Spates said. "There is always going to be disagreements and you need to learn how to compromise."
The couple met as young adults while Spates was working for Miles Chevrolet.
"She came in because her car needed repairs and I saw her and she smiled at me," he said. "I called her every day for a few weeks to ask how her car was doing and that was not my job. I was a salesman."
Spates said a day after he stopped making those calls, it was him that received a call.
"It was Patricia and she said, 'You stopped calling', and I thought 'I got her!'," he said.
The Decatur couple has been running the Waterfront Cafe at 799 S. 22nd St. for just over a year and a half. They do it all together — from small repairs, to replacing ceiling tiles, to creating the menu. Spates said they love being able to explore new businesses while also being creative in their menu choices at the restaurant.
They also involve their two adult daughters, Rochelle and Natorya, who both work full-time jobs away from the restaurant, but are always willing to lend a hand.
"We are family and we are only successful together," Spates said.
The pair agreed that the best part about working together is getting to meet new people, whether it's locals or those visiting the community.
"The people that come in here are like family to us," Spates said. "It's great to see the regulars meet new people, too."
Krekel's Custard
Pam Edwards followed the same recipe as her parents when it came to finding love. Kim and Brad Patient met while working at Krekel's Custard at 801 E. Wood St. as teenagers.
Years later, Pam and Jason Edwards began working together at the same restaurant.
"We were just best friends and that was that," Pam Edwards said.
More than 20 years later, as husband and wife, they are still sharing time at the same restaurant.
Pam Edwards said each Krekel's location is privately owned. Her parents still have ownership but the Edwards took over the daily operations after family hardships many years back.
Jason Edwards said it wasn't easy when they started out, but they learned from their mistakes.
"It is not always easy, but if you love someone, you work for it," Pam Edwards added. "You work through the good and the bad."
And, if you are lucky, you get to have a little fun along the way.
Jason Edwards occasionally incorporates antics into his wife's workday by playing practical jokes, like putting ketchup in her drinks and poking holes in the bottom of cups.
"He once made me a sandwich with a plastic lid in it," Pam Edwards said.
One lesson they've learned is to not discuss the job off the clock.
“We just get through it everyday and when we get home we spend time with the family and don’t discuss work. Family to us is number one," Pam Edwards said.
The couple has three children: Jaycee, 18, Jason Jr., 16, and Ethan, 12. Every Sunday is "family day" and it includes spending quality time together.
They pride themselves on being good role models for their children, much like Pam's parents.
"They were a beautiful example of love in a relationship and they set that bar high," she said. "Jason and I try to set the example for our kids so that someday, they can love someone and love them the right way."
The Barretts, Spateses and Edwardses all said they planned on spending Valentine's Day together at work.
When the Barrett’s close the shop Friday night, they plan to binge on Chinese food and maybe listen to one of their favorite true crime podcasts.
“We don’t need to go out,” Lori said. “We just need to be together.”
