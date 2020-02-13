Love story: Meet three Decatur couple-preneurs

It marks the end of a traditionally very busy week that will see nearly 1,400 roses flown in from Ecuador passing through the shop.

The couple will celebrate 24 years of marriage in August. They have three children including, Warren, 15, and Kayleigh, 17. Their oldest daughter, Leanna, who recently got married, had her wedding decorated with flowers from her parents' shop. In just a year, the business will create floral arrangements for nearly 30 weddings.

"We would hope that the business will stay in the family but we are happy to keep this going as long as we can," Lori Barrett said.

Waterfront Cafe

After 25 years of marriage, Patricia and Gary Spates agree the key to any successful relationship is good communication. They apply the same mantra in their co-ownership of Waterfront Cafe.

"Owning a business together is just like being married," Gary Spates said. "There is always going to be disagreements and you need to learn how to compromise."

The couple met as young adults while Spates was working for Miles Chevrolet.