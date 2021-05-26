Tags
Defendant escapes prison thanks to changed sentencing laws, big restitution payment and agreement of her ex-boss.
Three Decatur school buildings slated to close permanently opened their time capsules on Friday, the last day of school for the year.
After its cancellation in 2020, the Macon County Fair is mounting a triumphant return with a full schedule of events.
Sentence is at lowest end of the range and judge agrees to dismiss 12 other charges.
Son sentenced but father's case yet to be resolved; dad gets removed from courtroom for being disruptive.
Police seek help in finding suspect.
Police looking to talk to man who doesn't stop trying to get money.
Terry Theus, 31, was found slumped over in his van after it had veered off the road in the area of 17th and East Main streets, authorities say.
DYER, Indiana — Mr. Clint Wesley Powell of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, and Lebanon, Missouri, died May 14, 2021, in Lake Cou…
Police said Saturday that the investigation was still active and they would provide updates when further information became available.
