Luke Bengtson named Millikin football offensive coordinator

DECATUR — Luke Bengtson has been hired to join head coach Dan Gritti's staff as Millikin football's offensive coordinator.

Bengtson has more than 11 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as the tight ends coach at NCAA Division II Chadron State. Bengtson was heavily involved in the overall game planning on offense at Chadron State with specific responsibility for red one game planning. In 2019, Chadron State was ranked 23rd nationally in red zone offense.

Chadron State’s offense averaged 457 yards, 37 points and converted 23 first downs, ranking in the top 25 nationally in all three categories and second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).

Bengston was previously offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse in 2018, and special teams and passing coordinator\wide receivers coach at Fairmont State University in 2017.

Bengtson has coached in all three NCAA Divisions, including the University of Arkansas (2014 season), where he served as offensive quality control\assistant tight ends coach. Bengtson has coached all of the offensive position groups and has coached several players that went on to play in the National Football League.