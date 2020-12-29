Macon Co. Health Department offering drive-through vaccinations for health care workers

DECATUR — Health care workers are invited to take part in a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at a building on Decatur Airport property.

The Macon County Health Department will be providing the vaccinations on a first-come, first served basis to qualified health care workers, including physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists and hygienists, nursing assistants, assisted living facility staff, long-term care facility staff, group home staff, home caregivers, and emergency medical services.

The health department said those who plan to attend should:

Take Ocean Trail to Air Park Lane and follow the signs;

Bring a work ID badge;

Bring a copy of your insurance card; If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original;

Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering; and

Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite.

Those who are not healthcare workers will be turned away. Those who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days should wait until after their 90-day window to receive the vaccine.