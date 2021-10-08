 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon Co. Health Department offering school immunizations

  • 0

President Joe Biden is heading to Chicago on Thursday, continuing his campaign stressing the need for vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is offering additional back to school immunizations appointments for students in kindergarten, sixth grade and 12th grade.

Appointments are being offered on Oct. 15 and Oct. 18. To schedule an appointment, call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News