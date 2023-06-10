DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is holding an open house for Macon County residents to discuss and learn about plans for a new indoor-outdoor classroom.
The open house is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.
“We’re very excited about this project and this new addition to our Nature Center,” Marketing Specialist Ashton Nunn said. “It’s going to be an amazing new asset that will help us make our program experience even better for our community.”