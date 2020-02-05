Macon County GOP chairman: Impeachment 'a sham'

DECATUR — The chairman of the Macon County GOP on Wednesday said the Senate's acquittal of President Donald Trump shows the entire impeachment process was "a sham."
"The American people are not stupid and they have seen this for what it is," said Bruce Pillsbury, of the Republican Central Committee.
Reaction in Illinois to the historic trial broke along party lines. Senators rejected claims that Trump violated his oath of office by prodding Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
Laura Zimmerman, head of the Macon County Democratic Party, weighed in after the final vote.
Firefighters rescued three dogs and one cat from a Decatur house fire on Wednesday, successfully reviving two of the dogs at the scene.
“Republican senators have admitted he abused the powers of his office and that was wrong of him to do so, and yet they refuse to hold him accountable for his actions,” Zimmerman said. “This only enables him to further undermine our democracy and integrity of our elections.”
My statement on the acquittal of President Trump ➡️ pic.twitter.com/tn74dyDDuA— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) February 5, 2020
Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement said the "Republican Party now has confirmed it is captive to a political ideology that denies the truth and refuses to hear the witnesses that legal and moral precedent demand — and that the vast majority of Americans hoped to hear from."
"Here is the undeniable truth: President Trump used our tax dollars to help his reelection campaign by refusing to give an ally needed aid until they helped his political operation," Pritzker said.
Durbin, who is his party's deputy leader, on the floor of the Senate urged lawmakers to consider what acquittal meant.
“We will also have found for the first time in our history that an impeachment proceeding in the Senate can be conducted without any direct witnesses or evidence presented on either side of the case and that a president facing impeachment can ignore subpoenas to produce documents or witnesses to Congress," he said.
Durbin also entered into the Congressional record a letter signed by about 290 constitutional law professors and scholars about how abuses of power and non-criminal acts are impeachable.
Said Durbin: “As divided as our nation may be and as divided as this Senate may be we should remember America has weathered greater storms than this impeachment and our current political standoff.”
Duckworth in a statement said Trump's "defense counsel relied on long-debunked conspiracy theories."
“Despite the clear and conclusive case that the President is guilty, I believe the American people—and the senators serving as jurors in the case—deserved a more full and fair trial that included witnesses and evidence, and I’m disappointed we didn’t get that," she said. "The sad truth is, the information from these witnesses will eventually come out and then the country will come to understand just how meaningless and inappropriate today’s acquittal is.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said the the acquittal means "it's time to move on."
"We need to learn from this and stop these partisan fights that get in the way of solving issues critical to this country. There's a long list of issues that need our attention. It’s time to work together to lower health care costs, fix our crumbling infrastructure, address the opioid crisis, invest in workforce training, find innovative solutions to student debt, and other issues that directly impact the lives of the people we serve," he said.
Pillsbury, the local GOP official, said he believes this will hurt the Democratic Party in the November Presidential Election.
“For them to follow through with the impeachment process with just democrat support from the house goes against the grain of impeachment. It is supposed to be a bipartisan process,” Pillsbury said. “I think it will reflect on the Democratic Party in the fall.”
PHOTOS: The Trump impeachment hearings
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro