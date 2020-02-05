Macon County GOP chairman: Impeachment 'a sham'

Duckworth in a statement said Trump's "defense counsel relied on long-debunked conspiracy theories."

“Despite the clear and conclusive case that the President is guilty, I believe the American people—and the senators serving as jurors in the case—deserved a more full and fair trial that included witnesses and evidence, and I’m disappointed we didn’t get that," she said. "The sad truth is, the information from these witnesses will eventually come out and then the country will come to understand just how meaningless and inappropriate today’s acquittal is.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said the the acquittal means "it's time to move on."

"We need to learn from this and stop these partisan fights that get in the way of solving issues critical to this country. There's a long list of issues that need our attention. It’s time to work together to lower health care costs, fix our crumbling infrastructure, address the opioid crisis, invest in workforce training, find innovative solutions to student debt, and other issues that directly impact the lives of the people we serve," he said.

Pillsbury, the local GOP official, said he believes this will hurt the Democratic Party in the November Presidential Election.