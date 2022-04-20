Macon County health board members given no choice to continue serving

DECATUR — What seems to be a likely win for Vivian Goodman in the District 1 race for Macon County Board has come with a cost — she will no longer be a member of the Macon County Board of Health.

Goodman, who is currently president of the board of health, was not considered to retain her seat when her term expires in May.

That revelation came to light after the Macon County Board voted last week to replace Goodman and another member of the health board, Dr. Janet Patterson, with two new members when their terms expire on May 31.

Goodman and Patterson are two of three members whose terms are set to expire, along with Dr. Bret Jerger, who was was reappointed to his position by the county board.

The county board voted to replace Goodman with nurse practitioner Carolyn Wagner of Forsyth and Patterson with Dr. Jerry Snyder of Decatur. Their three-year appointments will expire in May 2025.

County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said Wednesday that his reasoning for replacing the two members included avoiding potential conflicts with the board of health’s bylaws, as well as getting more healthcare professionals on the health board.

“If I can replace someone on the health department board with a doctor, a nurse, it seems to me like that makes pretty good sense,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said he believes Goodman will win her election in November because the Republican party will not be running an opponent in her race. The ballot currently includes three Democrat candidates for three available seats.

The board of health bylaws state that only one county board member can serve on the board of health at a time, Greenfield said, and current county board member Jeff Entler already serves on the board of health.

“(Goodman) will be on the county board come November,” Greenfield said. “It just made sense to me to go ahead and take her off now than do it later, especially since I had a doctor that was willing to go on there.”

But Goodman said she should be able to continue serving on the board of health until she is officially elected to a new position

“Then remove me in November after I win,” she said, adding that she does not have any proof of the bylaw requiring only one county board member on the board of health. “I'm sorry, but to me, no, it's just not right.”

As for Patterson, Greenfield cited what he said were scheduling conflicts with Patterson’s job, adding that she had missed recent board meetings. Patterson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The county board approve the new members without hearing any recommendations from the health board’s nominating committee.

Goodman and Patterson will continue to serve through the end of May, but the Macon County Board website has already been updated with their replacements’ information.

As it turns out, there is another vacancy on the board needing to be filled.

During Tuesday’s board of health meeting, Macon County public health director Brandi Binkley said she’d been notified by health board treasurer Sue Krows that she would be resigning from the health board, effective immediately.

This leaves open a position with a term expiring in May 2023.

When asked during Tuesday's meeting if she would be interested in filling the open position, Patterson said she would defer to Goodman.

“I would stay on, but I think Vivian has really earned the right to stay on over me,” Patterson said. “She’s served us well as president.”

Goodman told the Herald & Review on Wednesday that she is still interested in remaining on the health board.

Health board Vice President Mark Scranton made a motion for members to provide names of people who could potentially fill the vacancy to the nominating committee for consideration before next month’s meeting. The motion passed.

The nominating committee will review any interested parties and bring back recommendations to the full health board next month.

