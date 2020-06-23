You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: No newly confirmed cases of COVID-19; county total 220
Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Tuesday said there were no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, keeping the county total at 220. 

Of those, 175 patients have been released from home isolation and 21 are recovering at home. Two patients are currently hospitalized and 22 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases: 

Download PDF Joint Crisis Communication Team June 23 Press Release

Illinois moves to Phase 4: Here's what reopens Friday

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

