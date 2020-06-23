Macon County: No newly confirmed cases of COVID-19; county total 220

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Tuesday said there were no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, keeping the county total at 220.
Of those, 175 patients have been released from home isolation and 21 are recovering at home. Two patients are currently hospitalized and 22 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
Illinois moves to Phase 4: Here's what reopens Friday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released guidelines about what businesses and industries reopen Friday as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!