Macon County print shell --- Web only in separate files

MACON — Central A&M didn't waste any time in its third basketball game of the season.
The Raiders forced turnovers, spread the ball around and used a balanced scoring game on the way to a 92-25 win over Sangamon Valley on Monday in the first game of the Macon County Tournament.
Senior Connor Heaton had 25 points and 13 rebounds to go with 20 points and 16 rebounds from Griffin Andricks.
Brycen Burgener scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jacob Paradee was a catalyst in forcing 29 Sangamon Valley (1-7) turnovers.
Central A&M (3-0) led 24-5 after the first quarter, 45-11 at halftime and 76-16 after three quarters. The Raiders will play Warrensburg-Latham on Thursday in the tournament semifinals.
It's just the third game of the season for the Raiders after most of the players went on a run to the Class 1A state football championship game, delaying the start of basketball season.
The Raiders won the tournament for the first time in program history last season.
Cameron Calhoun led Sangamon Valley with seven points.
Warrensburg 65, CGB 52
It took awhile, but Warrensburg-Latham (5-3) did enough to hold off several rallies by Cerro Gordo-Bement to advance to the semifinals of the Macon County Tournament.
The Cardinals led by 11 points late in the third quarter before a 9-0 CGB run cut the lead to two points entering the fourth quarter. Warrensburg guard Jackson Cook scored eight of his 20 points as a part of a 9-2 run early in the fourth to help the Cardinals get enough separation to hold off the CGB combination of Connor Brown (18 points) and Conner Moore (13 points).
Andy Hardin scored 17 points for Warrensburg and sophomore Ethan Yaroch scored 11 points. The Cardinals are still adjusting to life without reigning Herald & Review Macon County Player of the Year Jarius Ingram, who is now at Millikin. The new faces are finding their roles early in the year.
