Macon County print shell --- Web only in separate files

MACON — Central A&M didn't waste any time in its third basketball game of the season.

The Raiders forced turnovers, spread the ball around and used a balanced scoring game on the way to a 92-25 win over Sangamon Valley on Monday in the first game of the Macon County Tournament.

Senior Connor Heaton had 25 points and 13 rebounds to go with 20 points and 16 rebounds from Griffin Andricks.

Brycen Burgener scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jacob Paradee was a catalyst in forcing 29 Sangamon Valley (1-7) turnovers.

Central A&M (3-0) led 24-5 after the first quarter, 45-11 at halftime and 76-16 after three quarters. The Raiders will play Warrensburg-Latham on Thursday in the tournament semifinals.

It's just the third game of the season for the Raiders after most of the players went on a run to the Class 1A state football championship game, delaying the start of basketball season.

The Raiders won the tournament for the first time in program history last season.

Cameron Calhoun led Sangamon Valley with seven points.

Warrensburg 65, CGB 52