Macon County reports COVID death, 97 new cases

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 69 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, a new single-day high since June 17, when there were 84.
Macon and Shelby counties were among those reporting deaths, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, respectively.
Macon County also reported on Wednesday that 97 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus, continuing an upward trend of new cases in the upper double digits that began two weeks ago. To date, the county, which is on the state’s warning list for exceeding metrics related to the spread of the virus, has reported 2,746 positive cases and 52 deaths.
Shelby County reported 28 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing its total to 625 since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the health officials reported another 4,342 new cases of the virus among 66,791 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That brought the total virus-related death toll to 9,345 among 355,217 confirmed cases.
Nearly 7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic began, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news conference Wednesday the state sent out its first shipment of a new test that will help increase that capacity.
The Abbott Labs BinaxNOW tests are rapid tests recently purchased and distributed to states by the federal government. Illinois has shipped 170,000 to local health departments, Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the state is “piloting their usage in several different settings in order to gather more data about their accuracy and sensitivity, and then adjusting our plan to achieve the maximum impact.”
Pritzker said local health departments can choose to distribute their tests where needed locally, including for schools, to first responders, at federally-qualified health centers, and to homeless service organizations.
Right now the number of tests producing positive COVID-19 results are increasing everywhere in Illinois.
Every region of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan now has a test positivity rate of at least 7%, while four regions remain above the 8% threshold that triggers more state mitigations.
“We are continuing to see increased cases, increased hospitalizations and increased deaths. And we have to all take our role and personal responsibility in helping turn this around,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, urging Illinoisans to wash hands, wear face coverings, remain six feet away from others in public and get their flus shots.
That comes as the statewide positivity rate increased for the 17th straight day to 5.7%, a number driven down by University of Illinois saliva testing which yields low positivity rates but is not included in any of the regional metrics.
Region 6, which includes Macon, Shelby and other neighboring counties, decreased slightly to 7.5% after increasing for five of 10 days.
Intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients jumped by 13 to 502 at the end of Tuesday. Hospital bed usage for COVID-19 increased to 2,338, an increase of 3.4 percent from the day prior. Both were once again highs not seen since June, while ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients decreased by one from the day prior to 194.
Pritzker and Ezike also gave an update on the state’s plan for distributing a vaccine, although there is still no telling when one will be available and at what quantities.
“Let me be clear: Illinois will not distribute a vaccine until we have one that is proven safe and effective,” Pritzker said. “We have a highly qualified team of experts from the private and public sectors teamed up to evaluate the public data and process when the vaccine data is made available over the coming weeks or months. And I'll make sure that you can hear from them when the time comes.”
