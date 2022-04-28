Macon County Republican Women to host eight state, local candidates

DECATUR — The Macon County Republican Women organization will host eight candidates for state and local office at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 3.

The following candidates are scheduled to speak:

Aaron Del Mar, candidate for Lt. Governor with Gary Rabine

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, who is running for secretary of state

State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield

State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason

Fifth Appellate Court Judge Mike McHaney

Lisa Smith, candidate for the 96th state House district

Preston Paulin, candidate for the 96th state House district

Jill Reedy, candidate for Macon-Piatt regional superintendent

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., in Decatur.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0