Macon County Republican Women to host eight state, local candidates

DECATUR — The Macon County Republican Women organization will host eight candidates for state and local office at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 3.
The following candidates are scheduled to speak:
- Aaron Del Mar, candidate for Lt. Governor with Gary Rabine
- State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, who is running for secretary of state
- State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield
- State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason
- Fifth Appellate Court Judge Mike McHaney
- Lisa Smith, candidate for the 96th state House district
- Preston Paulin, candidate for the 96th state House district
- Jill Reedy, candidate for Macon-Piatt regional superintendent
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., in Decatur.
