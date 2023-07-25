HARRISTOWN — Macon County is poised to see the opening of its first cannabis dispensary.

The operators of Mystic Greenz have announced it will open at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28.

A sign on the door reads: "We can't wait to open and serve you! UNTIL THEN... We are busy bees inside making everything perfect."

The 4,000-square-foot dispensary is located at 5045 Indus Dr. in Harristown, near the intersection of Interstate 72 and U.S. 36. A billboard at this intersection already has been updated to include "Now Open."

The opening comes four years after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state's recreational marijuana legalization law.

Mystic Greenz's parent company, Indus 365, was one of three awarded a recreational license for use in Macon County. Plans for the other two licensees have not yet been announced.

The group was also granted a craft grow license. Plans also call for a 30,000-square foot cultivation center on the site, which will be used to grow products that will be sold in the dispensary and transported to others.

Argenta and Maroa are the only other municipalities that currently permit dispensaries in Macon County. The rest, including Decatur, have opted out of allowing sales within their boundaries.

The Macon County Board also voted to opt out of sales in unincorporated portions of the county, though it has permitted other cannabis-related businesses such as cultivation facilities.

Macon County's wait for a dispensary was prolonged by a number of factors. The first being that there were no existing medical marijuana facilities in the county. Those with medical licenses were allowed to sell recreational products at their facilities and open secondary recreational-only sites starting in 2020.

But the larger rollout of new dispensary licenses was put off first by the COVID-19 pandemic and later concerns over equity.

These latter concerns, spurred by the results of the first social equity lottery that blocked out all but a handful of large companies, led to a series of lawsuits. State lawmakers also voted to add two additional lotteries, thus increasing the allotment of social equity licenses to 192.

