 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Speedway results
0 comments
agate

Macon Speedway results

  • 0

MACON SPEEDWAY

Saturday's results

Pro Late Models

1. Jose Parga (New Berlin, IL), 2. Cody Maguire (Carlinville, IL). 3. Donny Koehler (Macon, IL), 4. Colby Eller (Taylorville, IL), 5. Jarod Shasteen (Macon, IL), 6. Brady Lynch (Hillsboro, IL), 7. Blake Damery (Blue Mound, IL), 8. (DNF) Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg, IL).

Modifieds

1. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin, IL), 2. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville, IL), 3. James Walters (Brazil, IN), 4. Chad Sellers (Breese, IL), 5. Alan Crowder (Elwin, IL), 6. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville, IL), 7. Guy Taylor (Springfield, IL), 8. Kyle Helmick (Smithton, IL), 9. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas, IL), 10. Danny Smith (Argenta, IL). 

Pro Mods

1. Kyle Helmick (Smithton, IL),  2. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas, IL), 3. Maxx Emerson (Taylorville, IL), 4. Dalton Ewing (Decatur, IL), 5. Roy Magee (Springfield, IL), 6. Jeff Wallace (Decatur, IL), 7. Kevin Rench (Hillsboro, IL), 8. Talen Beard (Highland, IL), 9. Kevin Medlin (Aviston, IL), 10. Adam Rhoades (Clinton, IL).

Sportsman

1. Dennis Vandermeersch (Springfield, IL), 2. Jim Farley III (Springfield, IL), 3. Ethan Schnapp (Springfield, IL), 4. Scott Landers (Taylorville, IL), 5. Phil Moreland (Assumption, IL), 6. Dustin Reed (Decatur, IL), 7. (DNF) Matt Reed (Decatur, IL), 8. (DNF) Terry Myers (Buffalo, IL), 9. (DNF) Carter Dart (Springfield, IL), 10. (DNF) Ryan Blankenship (Harristown, IL). 

Street Stocks

1. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington, IL), 2. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound, IL), 3. Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo, IL), 4. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound, IL) 5. Guy Taylor (Springfield, IL), 6. Darrell Dick (Monticello, IL), 7. Gene Reed (Hammond, IL), 8. Jordan Smith (Argenta, IL), 9. Zach Clark (Illiopolis, IL), 10. Wes Biesenthal (Athens, IL). 

Hornets

1. Jeremy Reed (Decatur, IL), 2. Mike Eskew (Springfield, IL), 3. Jacob Shanks (Decatur, IL), 4. Cook Crawford (Lincoln, IL), 5. Bill Basso (Athens, IL), 6. Brad Dart (Springfield, IL), 7. Ken Reed (Decatur, IL), 8. Ray Goodall (Springfield, IL), 9. (DNF) Brady Reed (Decatur, IL), 10. (DNF) Marty Sullivan (Decatur, IL).

Micros

1. John Barnard (Sherman, IL), 2. Cole Tinsley (Bonne Terre, MO), 3. Jacob Tipton (Decatur, IL), 4. Jeff Beasley (Urbana, IL), 5. Aarik Andruskevitch (Riverton, IL), 6. Cliff Powell (Hannibal, MO), 7. Joe Taft (Dawson, IL), 8. (DNF) Michael Brummitt (Mount Zion, IL), 9. (DNF) Hayden Harvey (Warrensburg, IL), 10. (DNF) Kyle Barker (Cooksville, IL).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News