Macon Speedway results

MACON SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
Pro Late Models
1. Jose Parga (New Berlin, IL), 2. Cody Maguire (Carlinville, IL). 3. Donny Koehler (Macon, IL), 4. Colby Eller (Taylorville, IL), 5. Jarod Shasteen (Macon, IL), 6. Brady Lynch (Hillsboro, IL), 7. Blake Damery (Blue Mound, IL), 8. (DNF) Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg, IL).
Modifieds
1. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin, IL), 2. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville, IL), 3. James Walters (Brazil, IN), 4. Chad Sellers (Breese, IL), 5. Alan Crowder (Elwin, IL), 6. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville, IL), 7. Guy Taylor (Springfield, IL), 8. Kyle Helmick (Smithton, IL), 9. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas, IL), 10. Danny Smith (Argenta, IL).
Pro Mods
1. Kyle Helmick (Smithton, IL), 2. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas, IL), 3. Maxx Emerson (Taylorville, IL), 4. Dalton Ewing (Decatur, IL), 5. Roy Magee (Springfield, IL), 6. Jeff Wallace (Decatur, IL), 7. Kevin Rench (Hillsboro, IL), 8. Talen Beard (Highland, IL), 9. Kevin Medlin (Aviston, IL), 10. Adam Rhoades (Clinton, IL).
Sportsman
1. Dennis Vandermeersch (Springfield, IL), 2. Jim Farley III (Springfield, IL), 3. Ethan Schnapp (Springfield, IL), 4. Scott Landers (Taylorville, IL), 5. Phil Moreland (Assumption, IL), 6. Dustin Reed (Decatur, IL), 7. (DNF) Matt Reed (Decatur, IL), 8. (DNF) Terry Myers (Buffalo, IL), 9. (DNF) Carter Dart (Springfield, IL), 10. (DNF) Ryan Blankenship (Harristown, IL).
Street Stocks
1. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington, IL), 2. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound, IL), 3. Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo, IL), 4. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound, IL) 5. Guy Taylor (Springfield, IL), 6. Darrell Dick (Monticello, IL), 7. Gene Reed (Hammond, IL), 8. Jordan Smith (Argenta, IL), 9. Zach Clark (Illiopolis, IL), 10. Wes Biesenthal (Athens, IL).
Hornets
1. Jeremy Reed (Decatur, IL), 2. Mike Eskew (Springfield, IL), 3. Jacob Shanks (Decatur, IL), 4. Cook Crawford (Lincoln, IL), 5. Bill Basso (Athens, IL), 6. Brad Dart (Springfield, IL), 7. Ken Reed (Decatur, IL), 8. Ray Goodall (Springfield, IL), 9. (DNF) Brady Reed (Decatur, IL), 10. (DNF) Marty Sullivan (Decatur, IL).
Micros
1. John Barnard (Sherman, IL), 2. Cole Tinsley (Bonne Terre, MO), 3. Jacob Tipton (Decatur, IL), 4. Jeff Beasley (Urbana, IL), 5. Aarik Andruskevitch (Riverton, IL), 6. Cliff Powell (Hannibal, MO), 7. Joe Taft (Dawson, IL), 8. (DNF) Michael Brummitt (Mount Zion, IL), 9. (DNF) Hayden Harvey (Warrensburg, IL), 10. (DNF) Kyle Barker (Cooksville, IL).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!