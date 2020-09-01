 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway results
agate

MACON SPEEDWAY

Results from Saturday

USAC Racing IMRA Engler Machine & Tool SpeeD2 Midgets

1. Bryan Stanfill (Brownsburg, IN), 2. Shane Morgan (Creve Coeur, IL), 3. Mark McMahill (Peoria, IL), 4. Daltyn England (Springfield, IL), 5. Cody Gerdes (Eureka, IL), 6. RJ Corson (Markham, IL), 7. Will Armitage (Athens, IL), 8. Kevin Douglas (Madison, WI), 9. Jace Sparks (Crystal Lake, IL), 10. Doug Canham (Chatham, IL).

Late Models

1. Jake Little (Springfield, IL), 2. Chuck Mitchell (Jacksonville, IL), 3. Roben Huffman (Midland City, IL), 4. Colby Eller (Taylorville, IL), 5. (DNF) David Marlow (Heyworth, IL), 6. (DNF) Brady Lynch (Hillsboro, IL). 

Modifieds

1. B.J. Deal (Brownstown, IL), 2.Brian Diveley (Springfield, IL), 3. Joe Strawkas (Buffalo, IL), 4. Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland, IL), 5. Kyle Helmick (Smithton, IL), 6. Guy Taylor (Springfield, IL), 7. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas, IL), 8. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin, IL), 9. Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield, IL), 10. Jared Thomas (Edinburg, IL). 

Pro Mods

1. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas, IL), 2. Dalton Ewing (Decatur, IL), 3. Kevin Crowder (Argenta, IL), 4. Adam Rhoades (Clinton, IL), 5. Kevin Rench (Hillsboro, IL), 6. Brian Burns (Bethany, IL), 7. Evan Lynch (Hillsboro, IL), 8. Roy Magee (Springfield, IL), 9. Jeff Wallace (Decatur, IL), 10. Maxx Emerson (Taylorville, IL).

Street Stocks

1. Jaret Duff (Maroa, IL), 2. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville, IL), 3. Zach Clark (Illiopolis, IL), 4. Jordan Smith (Argenta, IL), 5. Randy Huffman (Maroa, IL), 6. Tommy Pickering (Cerro Gordo, IL), 7. Shawn Ziemer (Boody, IL), 8. Matthew Yaden (Monticello, IL), 9. Wes Biesenthal (Athens, IL), 10. Brian Dasenbrock, Jr. (Decatur, IL).

Hornets

1. Brady Reed (Decatur, IL), 2. Carter Dart (Springfield, IL), 3. Allan Harris (Chatham, IL), 4. Michael McKay (Springfield, IL), 5. Marty Sullivan (Decatur, IL), 6. Ken Reed (Decatur, IL), 7. Cook Crawford (Lincoln, IL), 8. Bill Basso (Athens, IL), 9. (DNF) Billy Mason (Brownstown, IL), 10. (DNF) Kyle Keller (Oakley, IL).

