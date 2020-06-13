Macon Speedway Results
Saturday, June 13
Season Opener
DIRTcar Pro Late Models (Top 10)
1. Jake Little (Springfield) 2. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg) 3. Chris Dick (Deland) 4. Jose Parga (New Berlin) 5. Colby Sheppard (Williamsville) 6. Dustin Wiltermood (Windsor) 7. JR Wiltermood (Windsor) 8. Storm Beiler (Decatur) 9. Brady Lynch (Hillsboro) DNS - Blake Damery (Blue Mound).
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds (Top 10)
1. Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland) 2. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas) 3. Guy Taylor (Springfield) 4. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington) 5. Willy Myers (Collinsville) 6. Kyle Helmick (Smithton) 7. Tommy Sheppard Jr. (New Berlin) 8. Jarrett Stryker (Millstadt) 9. Blake Thompson (Troy) 10. Joe Strawkas (Buffalo).
Neal Tire & Auto ProMods
1. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas) 2. Nick Justice (Decatur) 3. Kyle Helmick (Smithton) 4. Kevin Crowder (Argenta) 5. Dalton Ewing (Decatur) 6. Billy Justice Jr. (Cerro Gordo) 7. Tim Riech (Petersburg) 8. Maxx Emerson (Taylorville) 9. Brian Burns (Bethany) 10. Evan Lynch (Hillsboro).
Archers Alley Street Stocks
1. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound) 2. Guy Taylor (Springfield) 3. Nick Macklin (Argenta) 4. Jaret Duff (Maroa) 5. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville) 6. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur) 7. Jake Hearty (Belleville) 8. Dustin Reed (Decatur) 9. DNF - Darrell Dick (Monticello) 10. DNF - Jonathon Hall (Harristown).
DIRTcar Sportsman
1. Dennis Vander Meersch (Springfield) 2. Scott Landers (Taylorville) 3. Tyler Roth (Fairbury) 4. Rick Roedel (Shelbyville) 5. Matt Reed (Decatur) 6. John Lewis (Cerro Gordo) 7. DNF - Jim Farley III (Springfield) 8. DNF - Phil Moreland (Assumption).
DIRTcar Hornets
1. Brady Reed (Decatur) 2. Billy Mason (Brownstown) 3. Michael McKay (Springfield) 4. Jacob Shanks (Decatur) 5. Bill Basso (Athens) 6. Cook Crawford (Lincoln) 7. Ken Reed (Decatur) 8. Alex Higgs (Moweaqua) 9. Paul Peters (Pana) 10. Allan Harris.
Micros By Bailey Chassis
1. Jeremy Camp (Sullivan) 2. Tyler Robbins (Collinsville) 3. Paul Day (Atwood) 4. Larry Drake (Terre Haute, IN) 5. Molly Day (Allerton) 6. Jacob Tipton (Decatur) 7. John Barnard (Sherman) 8. Kyle Touchette (Collinsville) 9. Mike Frantz 10. Cody Swisher (Atwood).
