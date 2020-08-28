Macon Speedway standings--PRINT

MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through August 28
USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets
1. Andy Baugh 716
2. Bryan Stanfill 662
3. Will Armitage 659
4. Chris Adrien 586
5. Kevin Battefeld 491
6. Jake Sollenberger 483
7. Mark McMahill 440
8. Tyler Roth 374
9. Bart Andrews 251
10. Cody Gerdes 184
Pro Late Models
Name;City;Points
1. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;390
2. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;342
3. 14B Brady Lynch;Hillsboro IL;318
4. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;296
5. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;248
6. 10 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;224
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell;Jacksonville IL;216
8. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;216
9. 93J JR Wiltermood;Windsor IL;140
10. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;124
Modifieds
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;394
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;340
3. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;290
4. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;286
5. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;216
6. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;206
7. 35 Clark Robertson;Shelbyville IL;206
8. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;206
9. 54 Shaun Horstmann;Highland IL;194
10. 11D Brian Diveley;Springfield IL;186
Pro Mods
Name;City;Points
1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;398
2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;390
3. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;376
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;362
5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;334
6. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;298
7. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;292
8. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;290
9. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;230
10. 85 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;228
Street Stocks
Name;City;Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;464
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;360
3. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;346
4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;336
5. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;332
6. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;322
7. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;294
8. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;288
9. 67 Rudy Zaragoza;Jacksonville IL;286
10. 12 Dean Holt;Decatur IL;256
Hornets
Name;City;Points
1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;442
2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;402
3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;400
4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;360
5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;318
6. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;310
7. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308
8. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;294
9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn;Clinton IL;268
10. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;262
