 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Speedway standings through September 18-- PRINT
0 comments
agate

Macon Speedway standings through September 18-- PRINT

  • 0

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through September 18

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;510

2. 14B Brady Lynch;Hillsboro IL;468

3. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;402

4. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;362

5. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;342

6. 10 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;324

7. 75 Chuck Mitchell;Jacksonville IL;274

8. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;216

9. 21 Jarod Shasteen;Macon IL;206

10. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;168

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;518

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;506

3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;428

4. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;390

5. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;336

6. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;326

7. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;306

8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;302

9. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;292

10. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;286

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;568

2. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;514

3. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;514

4. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;508

5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;468

6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;444

7. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;434

8. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;364

9. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;352

10. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;334

Sportsman

Name;City;Points

1. 25 Dennis Vander Meersch;Springfield IL;330

2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;326

3. 07 Phil Moreland;Assumption IL;288

4. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;260

5. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;260

6. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;226

7. 2S Ethan Schnapp;Springfield IL;208

8. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;200

9. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;198

10. D7 Carter Dart;Springfield IL;160

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;578

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;510

3. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;446

4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;442

5. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;426

6. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;410

7. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;396

8. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;378

9. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;370

10. 67 Rudy Zaragoza;Jacksonville IL;344

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;594

2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;526

3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;500

4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;496

5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;452

6. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;414

7. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;404

8. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;370

9. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308

10. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn;Clinton IL;268

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News