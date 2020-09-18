Macon Speedway standings through September 18-- PRINT

MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through September 18
Pro Late Models
Name;City;Points
1. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;510
2. 14B Brady Lynch;Hillsboro IL;468
3. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;402
4. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;362
5. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;342
6. 10 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;324
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell;Jacksonville IL;274
8. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;216
9. 21 Jarod Shasteen;Macon IL;206
10. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;168
Modifieds
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;518
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;506
3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;428
4. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;390
5. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;336
6. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;326
7. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;306
8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;302
9. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;292
10. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;286
Pro Mods
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;568
2. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;514
3. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;514
4. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;508
5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;468
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;444
7. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;434
8. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;364
9. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;352
10. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;334
Sportsman
Name;City;Points
1. 25 Dennis Vander Meersch;Springfield IL;330
2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;326
3. 07 Phil Moreland;Assumption IL;288
4. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;260
5. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;260
6. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;226
7. 2S Ethan Schnapp;Springfield IL;208
8. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;200
9. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;198
10. D7 Carter Dart;Springfield IL;160
Street Stocks
Name;City;Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;578
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;510
3. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;446
4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;442
5. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;426
6. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;410
7. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;396
8. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;378
9. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;370
10. 67 Rudy Zaragoza;Jacksonville IL;344
Hornets
Name;City;Points
1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;594
2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;526
3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;500
4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;496
5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;452
6. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;414
7. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;404
8. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;370
9. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308
10. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn;Clinton IL;268
