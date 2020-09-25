 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through September 25 -- PRINT
agate

Macon Speedway standings through September 25

MACON SPEEDWAY

Points standings through Sept. 25

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;570

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;566

3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;438

4. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;390

5. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;390

6. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;374

7. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;352

8. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;338

9. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;328

10. 11D Brian Diveley;Springfield IL;302

Micros

Name;City;Points

1. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;350

2. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;346

3. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;286

4. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;282

5. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;262

6. 44 Trevin Littleton;Jacksonville IL;210

7. 00 Joe Taft;Dawson IL;208

8. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;200

9. 97D Larry Drake;Terre Haute IN;190

10. 83 Jeff Beasley;Urbana IL;188

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;578

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;542

3. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;504

4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;488

5. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;486

6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;448

7. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;424

8. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;410

9. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;378

10. 13 Ryan Blankenship;Harristown IL;352

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;628

2. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;572

3. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;564

4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;540

5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;512

6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;498

7. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;480

8. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;390

9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;384

10. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;364

Pro Late Model

Name;City;Points

1. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;570

2. 14B Brady Lynch;Hillsboro IL;512

3. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;412

4. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;402

5. 10 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;378

6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;342

7. 75 Chuck Mitchell;Jacksonville IL;274

8. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;254

9. 21 Jarod Shasteen;Macon IL;240

10. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;210

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;654

2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;574

3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;558

4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;546

5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;504

6. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;426

7. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;424

8. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;414

9. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308

10. 31 Jacob Shanks;Decatur IL;286

