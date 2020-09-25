Macon Speedway standings through September 25 -- PRINT

MACON SPEEDWAY
Points standings through Sept. 25
Modifieds
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;570
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;566
3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;438
4. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;390
5. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;390
6. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;374
7. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;352
8. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;338
9. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;328
10. 11D Brian Diveley;Springfield IL;302
Micros
Name;City;Points
1. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;350
2. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;346
3. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;286
4. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;282
5. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;262
6. 44 Trevin Littleton;Jacksonville IL;210
7. 00 Joe Taft;Dawson IL;208
8. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;200
9. 97D Larry Drake;Terre Haute IN;190
10. 83 Jeff Beasley;Urbana IL;188
Street Stocks
Name;City;Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;578
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;542
3. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;504
4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;488
5. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;486
6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;448
7. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;424
8. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;410
9. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;378
10. 13 Ryan Blankenship;Harristown IL;352
Pro Mods
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;628
2. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;572
3. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;564
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;540
5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;512
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;498
7. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;480
8. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;390
9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;384
10. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;364
Pro Late Model
Name;City;Points
1. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;570
2. 14B Brady Lynch;Hillsboro IL;512
3. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;412
4. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;402
5. 10 Blake Damery;Blue Mound IL;378
6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;342
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell;Jacksonville IL;274
8. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;254
9. 21 Jarod Shasteen;Macon IL;240
10. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;210
Hornets
Name;City;Points
1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;654
2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;574
3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;558
4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;546
5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;504
6. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;426
7. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;424
8. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;414
9. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308
10. 31 Jacob Shanks;Decatur IL;286
