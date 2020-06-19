Macon Speedway Standings

DIRTcar Pro Late Models
Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points
1. 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 60
2. 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58
3. 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 56
4. 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 54
5. 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 52
6. 7W Dustin Wiltermood Windsor IL 50
7. 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 48
8. 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 46
9. 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 44
10. 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 0
BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds
Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points
1. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 60
2. 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 58
3. 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 56
4. 33 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 54
5. 21M Willy Myers Collinsville IL 52
6. 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 50
7. T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 48
8. 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 46
9. 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 44
10. 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 42
Neal Tire & Auto DIRTcar Pro Mods
Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points
1.52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 60
2. 85 Nick Justice Decatur IL 58
3. 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 56
4. 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 54
5. 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 52
6. 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 50
7. 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 48
8. 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 46
9. 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 44
10. 14E Evan Lynch Hillsboro IL 42
DIRTcar Sportsman
Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points
1. 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 60
2. 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 58
3. 20R Tyler Roth Fairbury IL 56
4. 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 54
5. 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 52
6. 44 John Lewis Cerro Gordo IL 50
7. V8 Jim Farley III Springfield IL 48
8. 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 46
Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks
Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1. B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 60
2. 28 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 58
3. 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 56
4. 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 54
5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 52
6. 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 50
7. 31H Jake Hearty Belleville IL 48
8. 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 46
9. 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 44
10. 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 42
DIRTcar Hornets
Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1. 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 60
2. 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 58
3. 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 56
4. 31 Jacob Shanks Decatur IL 54
5. 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 52
6. 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 50
7. 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 48
8. 35 Alex Higgs Moweaqua IL 46
9.63 Paul Peters Pana IL 44
10. 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 42
Micros By Bailey Chassis
Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1. 23 Jeremy Camp Sullivan IL 60
2. 35 Tyler Robbins Collinsville IL 58
3. 84 Paul Day Atwood IL 56
4. 97D Larry Drake Terre Haute IN 54
5. 17 Molly Day Allerton IL 52
6. 10 Jacob Tipton Decatur IL 50
7. 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 48
8. 6 Kyle Touchette Collinsville IL 46
9. 2F Mike Frantz 44
10. 2 Cody Swisher Atwood IL
