MACON — Six divisions of racing will take the track at Macon Speedway on Saturday, with free admission for first responders.

Free general admission tickets for first responders who can present valid ID proof. It’s open to EMT’s, paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement officers. The night is presented by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

CEFCU Kids Club will be held between 5:30 and 7 in the pavilion next to the main scoring tower. Kids will get the opportunity to ride in race cars at intermission.

Braden Johnson of Taylorville leads the standings in the Pro Late Model division, winning two of the six features. Ryan Miller is second in points, while Brandon Miller, Colby Eller and Jose Parga complete the top five. Parga has claimed four feature wins but has missed two events.

In the Modified class, Elwin’s Alan Crowder leads the points by 18 over Jeremy Nichols, who missed an event but has been strong in the other six to stay close. Each have claimed one feature win, while Tim Luttrell (two feature wins), Austin Lynn (one feature win) and Jeff Graham complete the top five.

Dalton Ewing of Decatur has a healthy point lead in the Pro Mod class, winning four of the seven features. Adam Rhoades, Maxx Emerson, Zach Taylor and Guy Taylor complete the top five. The two Taylors and Kyle Helmick have won the other feature events.

The elder statesman of the Sportsman class, Phil Moreland, leads the points in the division by six over Ed Cleeton. The two drivers are followed by Jeff Ray, Randy Huffman and Tim Riech. None of the top five have claimed a feature win this season. Wes O’Dell has three, and Ethan Schnapp and Tommy Duncan have claimed one each.

In the Street Stock division, Bobby Beiler has won four out of the six features and has an 18-point lead on Terry Reed. Jaret Duff is third, with Brad Peters and Brian Dasenbrock fourth and fifth. Rudy Zaragoza and Zane Reitz have also taken main event wins.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the POWRi 600cc Non-Wing Outlaw division. Kale Drake, of Collinsville, leads the points over Alex Midkiff, Tyler Kuykendall, Corbin Rueschenberg and Tobias Midkiff. The feature event will pay $700 to win.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps start at 6, with racing at 7. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

2023 Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway